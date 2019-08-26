Huerdo Inc. to Showcase the Revenue Engine Sales Method at the Sales 3.0 Conference in Las Vegas

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huerdo Inc., a leader in B2B Sales Training & Consulting has partnered with the Sales 3.0 Conference, the leading conference for B2B Sales and Sales Enablement Leaders, to showcase their proprietary Revenue Engine Sales Method. "The Sales 3.0 Conference allows us to demonstrate how our unique non-linear sales method impacts the sales funnel. When revenues fail to meet expectations, we often spend more efforts and money on doing more of the same at the top of the funnel, hoping that sales will turn around. Unfortunately, the result is often an increase in customer acquisition costs, rather than revenue," said Chris Fletcher, Co-Founder of Huerdo.

Through this partnership, Huerdo will be providing revenue engineering resources at the Sales 3.0 Conference, being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas on September 16-17, 2019.

"This year is going to be critical for sales teams to embrace change and adopt best practices to ensure future success," says Gerhard Gschwandtner. "We are excited to have the Huerdo team bring their unique perspective that identifies and addresses the friction points that prevent sales acceleration."

"As Sales Leaders, we use linear processes and methods to assess opportunities and sales activities. We know that our customer's behavior is, in no way, linear. Yet we are teaching skills that aren't addressing these issues and using outdated sales processes to manage our business. The Revenue Engine Sales Method disrupts the conventional view of the sales pipeline. It considers customer feedback, resolves internal friction points, and manages the external factors that influence your ability to close," said Mat Tarbuck, Co-Founder of Huerdo.

About the Sales 3.0 Conference

The Sales 3.0 Conference provides sales, sales operations, and sales enablement leaders with strategic insight and best practices that drive improved sales performance and revenue growth.

About Huerdo Inc

Huerdo's Sales Training and Consulting are engineered to help b2b organizations of all sizes install the processes and methods required to increase their sustainable revenues.

