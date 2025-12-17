HUEY MAGOO'S CELEBRATES A RECORD-BREAKING 2025 AND PREPARES FOR A MILESTONE 2026 WITH ITS 100TH STORE ON THE HORIZON

After a Year of Unprecedented Expansion, High-Performing Menu Innovation and Surging Loyalty Engagement, Huey Magoo's Heads Into 2026 with Exceptional Momentum

Link to Image HERE

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's the rapidly expanding fast casual chicken tenders brand known for serving "The Filet Mignon of Chicken®," is closing out 2025 with powerful momentum that reflects one of the company's most successful years to date. With menu innovations that quickly became guest favorites and enthusiastic adoption of its new loyalty program, Huey Magoo's expanded into additional markets across the country and continued strengthening its franchise development efforts.

This year also marked the debut of a condensed 1,500-square-foot prototype designed to lower buildout costs, accelerate development timelines, and provide a more economical pathway for franchisees to invest in the brand's growth. The smaller format creates access to prime high-traffic retail centers, improves operational efficiency, and maintains the full Huey Magoo's experience. Together, these accomplishments pave the way for a landmark 2026, including the opening of its 100th restaurant.

Product innovation played a central role in the company's success this year. In October, Huey Magoo's introduced Grilled Tender Bites, a new core menu item made from the best three percent of the chicken, the tenderloin. The protein-packed, snackable format designed for today's on-the-go lifestyle immediately resonated with guests seeking a grilled option with the same premium, juicy taste Huey Magoo's is known to deliver. The Grilled Tender Bites' impressive early performance reinforced the brand's commitment to thoughtful evolution of its signature offerings while maintaining the quality and familiar comfort fans expect.

Huey Magoo's also continued to bring excitement and innovation to its beverage and flavor lineup throughout 2025. The brand expanded its specialty handcrafted lemonade program with limited-time releases including Green Apple, Electric Blue, Desert Pear, Candy Corn and the current Cranberry Pomegranate Lemonade, available through Jan. 4. The holiday-inspired drink, known for its refreshing sweet-and-tart profile, will be followed in 2026 by the new Passion Fruit Lemonade as the line continues to debut seasonal flavors. In addition to its rotating lemonades, Huey Magoo's introduced a limited-time Hot Honey sauce at participating locations.

A major highlight of the year was the introduction of Magoo's Rewards, which quickly became a powerful driver of guest loyalty. Launched on January 13, the program more than doubled the brand's existing database within nine months, with nearly 60 percent of Rewards orders placed through the Magoo's Rewards mobile app. The program's first nine months saw 58 percent of the database remain active, either earning or redeeming points, underscoring the program's early success and growing guest connection to the brand.

Huey Magoo's sustained strong development throughout the year, opening restaurants across established and emerging markets. This quarter brought new restaurants to Tupelo, Miss.; Cornelia, Ga.; Brookline, Mo.; Jesup, Ga.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Macon, Ga., with three additional openings planned before year end. Franchise sales activity continued to grow, with multiunit agreements finalized in Ashburn, Va.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Kansas City, Mo. Huey Magoo's now has an impressive roster of roughly 200 franchise restaurants signed up for development nationwide, a reflection of the brand's proven, scalable model supported by an experienced executive team.

The company closed the year with strong operational growth fueled in part by each restaurant's commitment to its community. This is especially evident during the holiday season, when Huey Magoo's restaurants and the corporate office partner with Toys for Tots to serve as toy drop locations supporting families nationwide.

Looking ahead, 2026 is expected to be one of the strongest development years in company history. Huey Magoo's is on track to open its 100th restaurant, a milestone that highlights the brand's continued performance in both new and existing markets. The year will also mark entry into two new states, with restaurants planned for Laredo and Brownsville in Texas and St. George in Utah. Additional growth is planned in markets where the brand already has strong traction, including two new Hialeah stores that advance the brand's Miami expansion, as well as a second Las Vegas location at Suncoast Casino.

"This has been an incredible year for Huey Magoo's," said Andy Howard, president and CEO of Huey Magoo's. "We brought exciting new menu additions to life, expanded into key markets and saw remarkable engagement from our guests. Most importantly, we continued strengthening our franchise-first culture. Our franchise partners are the heart of this brand, and our team is focused every day on supporting their success. With our 100th store on the horizon and new states joining the Huey Magoo's family, we are more confident than ever in the future of this brand and the people who are driving it forward."

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled or "sauced" and tossed for bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 10 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple awards for its bold flavors and quality. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com.

SOURCE Huey Magoo's