Family Four Pack and New 8-Piece Tender Bites Meal Deliver Everyday Value, Joined by the Huey Magoo's All-American Souvenir Collectible Cup Beginning June 29

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ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's summer celebration is ramping up with new limited-time value offers and a commemorative cup launching June 29. Inspired by America's upcoming 250th birthday, the months-long celebration highlights the flavors, occasions and traditions that make summer memorable. Known for serving "The Filet Mignon of Chicken," Huey Magoo's is bringing back the popular Family Four Pack and introducing the new 8-Piece Tender Bites Meal, a complete individual meal for just $9.99, making family gatherings and everyday dining more affordable and convenient throughout the summer.

Building on the success of its first-quarter promotion, Huey Magoo's is bringing back the popular Family Four Pack. Priced at $29.99, or approximately $7.50 per person, the meal delivers a generous, shareable spread built around Huey Magoo's signature chicken made from the best 3 percent of the chicken, the tenderloin. It includes 20 Tender Bites and eight chicken tenders, available hand-breaded or grilled, along with four pieces of Texas toast, two large fries and four signature dips. Guests can also add up to four large beverages served in the limited-time cup for $2.50 each. Built for easy sharing, the Family Four Pack offers a convenient way to feed a group without stretching the budget.

HUEY MAGOO'S INTRODUCES NEW VALUE OFFERS AND COMMEMORATIVE CUP AS PART OF HUEY MAGOO'S ALL-AMERICAN CELEBRATION Post this

New this summer, Huey Magoo's is introducing the 8-Piece Tender Bites Meal, giving individual guests a complete meal option at an affordable price point. Available for $9.99, the meal includes eight Tender Bites, two dips, one side, Texas toast and a regular 20-ounce beverage. Guests can upgrade to a large beverage served in the commemorative cup for just $1 more.

Beginning June 29, participating Huey Magoo's restaurants will serve all large beverages in the Huey Magoo's All-American Souvenir Collectible Cup while supplies last. Featuring a bold patriotic design with Huey Magoo's signature branding, red, white and blue graphics and stars, the limited-edition cup commemorates America's 250th anniversary. The commemorative cup gives guests a keepsake they can take home and will replace the brand's standard 32-ounce large beverage cup through the end of the year while remaining the same size and price guests currently enjoy.

"Our guests are looking for great food that fits real life, whether they're feeding the family, gathering with friends for the holiday weekend or grabbing a meal for themselves," said Andy Howard, president and CEO of Huey Magoo's. "These limited-time offers deliver the quality and value our guests expect while making it easier to enjoy great food together throughout the summer. With 91 restaurants now open and more than 100 locations expected by the end of the year, we're excited to bring Huey Magoo's experience to even more communities."

The new value meals join Huey Magoo's other limited-time menu offers, Southern BBQ entrees and Peach Lemonade, both available through Sept. 20 as part of Huey Magoo's All-American Celebration. Inspired by flavors that feel familiar, nostalgic and distinctly American, the seasonal offerings capture the essence of summer and continue the celebration of this historic milestone. Additional themed offerings, promotions and experiences will be introduced throughout the celebration.

All limited-time offerings are available at participating Huey Magoo's locations for dine-in, takeout and online ordering while supplies last. The 8-Piece Tender Bites Meal is not available through third-party delivery services.

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled or "sauced" and tossed for bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 10 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple awards for its bold flavors and quality, most recently earning a spot on Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers + Shakers list. Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com.

SOURCE Huey Magoo's