HUEY MAGOO'S RANKED NO. 4 IN USA TODAY 10BEST READERS' CHOICE AWARDS FOR FAST FOOD FRIED CHICKEN

Premium Chicken Tenders Brand Ranked Ahead of Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's and PDQ

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ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's, the fast-casual chicken tenders brand known for serving "The Filet Mignon of Chicken®," has earned the No. 4 spot in USA TODAY 10BEST's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Fast Food Fried Chicken. The annual awards recognize the country's top fast food fried chicken restaurants following nominations by a panel of subject matter experts and USA TODAY 10BEST editors before readers across the country cast their votes.

Debuting at No. 4, Huey Magoo's ranked ahead of some of the country's most established chicken chains, including Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's and PDQ. The recognition marks another milestone for the growing brand and reflects the enthusiasm of guests across the country who voted Huey Magoo's among the nation's best for fast food fried chicken. It follows the brand's recent inclusion on Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, adding to a year of notable national recognition and steady growth.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by USA TODAY 10BEST, especially because this award combines nominations from industry experts with votes from guests who love our chicken," said Andy Howard, president and CEO of Huey Magoo's. "We're proud to be ranked alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, and we're grateful to everyone who cast a vote for us. This achievement is a testament to our franchisees and restaurant teams, who work hard every day to serve great chicken and create an experience that keeps guests coming back."

The recognition comes as Huey Magoo's continues its rapid nationwide growth and prepares to open its 100th restaurant later this year. Together with its recent recognition on Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers + Shakers list, the award caps a banner year for the brand, marked by national accolades, continued expansion and growing consumer enthusiasm.

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is marinated for 24 hours, hand-breaded, and served grilled or "sauced" and tossed for bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 10 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple national honors for its premium chicken and commitment to quality. Most recently, the brand was ranked No. 4 in USA TODAY 10BEST's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Fast Food Fried Chicken and earned a spot on Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers + Shakers list. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com.

SOURCE Huey Magoo's