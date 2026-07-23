HUEY MAGOO'S DECLARES JULY 27 NATIONAL FILET MIGNON OF CHICKEN DAY WITH A ONE-DAY-ONLY BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE OFFER

While Many Recognize July 27 as National Chicken Finger Day, Huey Magoo's Elevates the Occasion by Celebrating the Chicken Tenderloin

ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's, the fast-casual brand known for premium chicken tenders, is offering guests a free 3-Piece Tender Meal with the purchase of any 3-Piece Tender Meal or larger on Monday, July 27. The one-day-only offer is available exclusively to Magoo's Rewards members, who can order ahead and redeem it in the Magoo's Rewards app, in-restaurant or at HueyMagoos.com. The promotion celebrates what the brand calls National Filet Mignon of Chicken Day. While many recognize July 27 as National Chicken Finger Day, Huey Magoo's is using the occasion to spotlight the premium chicken tenderloin it has long referred to as the Filet Mignon of Chicken®. The offer is available online and in store while supplies last.

Huey Magoo's National Filet Mignon of Chicken Day

"We've never identified with the name National Chicken Finger Day because it doesn't reflect who we are," said Andy Howard, CEO and president of Huey Magoo's. "There are no fingers on chickens. At Huey Magoo's, we're all about premium chicken tenders. We have proudly referred to our delicious, high-quality chicken as the Filet Mignon of Chicken® for years, so it only made sense to celebrate what we actually offer. And what better way than treating our guests to a free Tender Meal, made fresh to order?"

Huey Magoo's chicken tenders are made exclusively from the premium tenderloin, the best three percent of the chicken, delivering an exceptionally juicy, tender and flavorful bite. Every tender is marinated for 24 hours, then hand-breaded or grilled and made fresh to order before guests enjoy it plain or sauced and tossed in one of Huey Magoo's signature flavors.

Guests can order Huey Magoo's signature chicken in 3-, 5- or 7-Piece Tender Meals or a 10-piece Tender Bites Meal, each served with Texas toast, hand-spun chips or fries, house-made coleslaw and a choice of signature dipping sauces, or as sandwiches, wraps and fresh-made salads. With 10 signature sauces and dips, including the handcrafted Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch, Huey Magoo's offers more ways to enjoy its premium chicken while remaining committed to freshness, handcrafted quality and the tenderloin-only difference that has set the brand apart since day one.

For more information and a full list of locations, visit HueyMagoos.com.

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, handcrafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled or "sauced" and tossed for bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 10 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple national honors for its premium chicken and commitment to quality. Most recently, the brand was ranked No. 4 in USA TODAY 10BEST's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Fast Food Fried Chicken and earned a spot on Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers + Shakers list. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com.

SOURCE Huey Magoo's