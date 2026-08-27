HUEY MAGOO'S INVITES GUESTS TO SUPPORT THE CHRISTOPHER & DANA REEVE FOUNDATION THROUGH SEPTEMBER ROUNDUP CAMPAIGN

Monthlong partnership will help advance life-changing care, groundbreaking research and hope for individuals and families living with paralysis

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Photo caption: From left, Andy Howard, president and CEO of Huey Magoo's; Alan T. Brown, director of new partner engagement at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation; and Jane Howard, wife of Andy Howard.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's, the fast-casual chain known for premium chicken tenders, is inviting guests to make a meaningful difference one meal at a time through a monthlong partnership with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Throughout September, in recognition of Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month, guests at participating Huey Magoo's locations can round up their in-store purchase to the next dollar, with every cent donated to the foundation in support of its mission, "Today's Care. Tomorrow's Cure."

The September roundup campaign gives guests an easy way to support an organization dedicated to advancing research while improving the quality of life for individuals and families living with paralysis. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps further the Foundation's work to accelerate promising treatments, expand access to critical resources and provide hope for those navigating life after spinal cord injury and other causes of paralysis.

Founded in 1982, the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation has become a leading national nonprofit dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for people living with paralysis. Inspired by Christopher and Dana Reeve's leadership and advocacy, the Foundation supports cutting-edge scientific research while providing free resources, peer and family support, advocacy initiatives and educational programs through its National Paralysis Resource Center, helping individuals caregivers, health professionals and others navigate the day-to-day challenges of life with paralysis.

"The Reeve Foundation is near and dear to my family," said Andy Howard, president and CEO of Huey Magoo's. "We're honored to support the foundation's incredible work and invite guests at participating Huey Magoo's locations to join us this September by rounding up their in-store purchase. Even the smallest donation can make a meaningful difference in advancing life-changing care, groundbreaking research and hope for individuals and families living with paralysis."

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, handcrafted chicken tenders made from the best 3% of the chicken — the tenderloin — for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is hand-breaded, marinated for 24 hours and grilled or "sauced" and tossed for bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 10 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple national honors for its premium chicken and commitment to quality. Most recently, the brand was ranked No. 4 in USA TODAY 10BEST's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Fast Food Fried Chicken and earned a spot on Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers + Shakers list. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com.

ABOUT THE REEVE FOUNDATION

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation (Reeve Foundation) is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. We envision a world in which spinal cord injury does not result in paralysis and paralysis does not result in diminished quality of life. The Reeve Foundation operates the National Paralysis Resource Center, the only federally funded entity dedicated to directly supporting the paralysis community. As the recognized leader in the field, the National Paralysis Resource Center is supported by a competitive cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to promote the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services.

We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

SOURCE Huey Magoo's