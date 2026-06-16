HUEY MAGOO'S LAUNCHES ALL-AMERICAN CELEBRATION WITH LIMITED-TIME SUMMER OFFERINGS

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Southern BBQ Entrees and Peach Lemonade Celebrate America's 250th Birthday While Bringing Seasonal Flavor to Summer Gatherings and Holiday Weekends

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's, the rapidly growing fast-casual chicken tender brand known for serving only the best 3% of the chicken, is launching its All-American Celebration, a months-long tribute to America's upcoming 250th birthday. The celebration begins with three Southern BBQ entrees and Peach Lemonade, seasonal offerings inspired by the iconic flavors and occasions of summer.

"As we looked at how to celebrate America's upcoming 250th birthday, we wanted to start with flavors that feel familiar, nostalgic and distinctly American," said Andy Howard, president and CEO of Huey Magoo's. "Southern BBQ and Peach Lemonade are both deeply connected to summertime traditions and the kinds of meals and gatherings that create lasting memories with family and friends."

Available now through Sept. 20, Huey Magoo's introduces a new Southern BBQ sauce across three limited-time entrees that capture the essence of summer. As the first featured menu items in Huey Magoo's All-American Celebration, the Southern BBQ offerings draw inspiration from flavors long associated with summer gatherings and backyard cookouts. Guests can enjoy the Southern BBQ Sandwich, Southern BBQ Wrap and Southern BBQ Salad, each featuring Huey Magoo's premium chicken tenderloin, the new Southern BBQ sauce and crispy onions for added crunch and texture. The Southern BBQ Salad also includes a new BBQ Ranch dressing that offers a cool contrast to the smoky, tangy BBQ flavor.

Beyond the featured entrees, guests can enjoy the new Southern BBQ sauce as a standalone dip or tossed with any order of chicken tenders or Tender Bites. The sauce also can be added to Huey Magoo's Family Meals, making it easy to bring the crowd-pleasing flavors of Southern BBQ to graduation parties, family gatherings, holiday weekends and other summer celebrations. The new BBQ Ranch is available as a standalone dip or dressing, giving guests even more ways to personalize their favorite Huey Magoo's menu items.

Peach Lemonade joins the celebration as another distinctly summer-inspired offering. Also available through Sept. 20, the latest seasonal release in the brand's specialty handcrafted lemonade program blends the sweet, juicy flavor of ripe peaches with the bright tartness of lemonade. The refreshing drink is equally at home with a Southern BBQ Sandwich, a Family Meal shared with friends or any favorite Huey Magoo's order throughout the summer season.

Additional themed offerings and experiences will be introduced throughout the year as part of Huey Magoo's All-American Celebration. All limited-time offerings are available at participating Huey Magoo's locations through Sept. 20 for dine-in, takeout and online ordering while supplies last.

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled or "sauced" and tossed for bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 10 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple awards for its bold flavors and quality, most recently earning a spot on Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers + Shakers list. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com.

SOURCE Huey Magoo's