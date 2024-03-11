HUF Construction Joins Omnia Exterior Solutions' Growing Network, Capping Off Its Highest Grossing Roofing Sales Year in 2023

"We are thrilled to announce our newest partnership with HUF Construction. I know Brad and Bonham Hough personally and have gotten to know Jim Streicher as well. Their company and their leadership could not align more perfectly with the culture, goals and vision of ours," said Jim Ziminski, chairman of the board at Omnia Exterior Solutions. "They are a very unique storm and insurance roofing company that partners with local, reputable roofing companies in markets across much of the US where storms hit frequently. Their ability to quickly provide a 'SWAT team' of quality roofers brings a very 'new school' and ethical approach to these types of situations."

HUF Construction began as a roofing company in 2013 with $4 million in revenue. It has since expanded construction services to better meet the residential and commercial needs throughout Texas, the Midwest, northern Plains and Southeast states. In turn, they now recognize over $20 million in revenue with expertise in storm restoration, residential and commercial roofing, roof coatings, slate and tile roofs, multi-family roofing and commercial flat roofing.

"We believe that at the heart of our work are relationships—both in our communities and our industry," said Brad Hough, owner and co-founder of HUF Construction. "By partnering with Omnia Exteriors, we're aligning with a network of industry leaders, allowing us to expand and leverage a powerful resource base of industry knowledge, services and reach to best support our customers in a manner that reflects the integrity and quality craftsmanship they have come to know and expect since our founding."

"Fundamental to our approach, is a focus on people—our team and our community, integrity and reputation," said Bonham Hough, owner and co-founder of HUF Construction. "We believe in excellent craftsmanship and customer service."

Jim Streicher, owner and vice president added, "This partnership with Omnia Exterior Solutions serves to take our approach to the next level for years to come."

Omnia Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services and seeks to provide partner companies, such as HUF Construction, with extensive resources, administrative support, digital tools and more to help grow their businesses and keep up with changing technology.

The company was created to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and consists of exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. Omnia was formed by CCMP, known for its legacy investment in leading brands such as Hayward and Generac, and industry veteran Ziminski, formerly with the Crane Group, managing their residential roofing brands ABLE and Mr. Roof, as well as the Exterior Portfolio® siding brand, which he successfully sold to Westlake Royal Building Products.

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP

CCMP is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high-growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support. Visit www.ccmpgrowth.com.

