HUFFINES AUTO DEALERSHIPS CELEBRATES 'CHRISTMAS IN JULY' WITH TOY DONATION TO CHILDREN'S HEALTH(SM)

Family-owned company brings joy to pediatric patients as part of its 100th anniversary celebration

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huffines Auto Dealerships , one of North Texas' largest automotive groups, will celebrate "Christmas in July" in support of Children's Health, the leading pediatric health system in North Texas, with a donation of around 600 toys and $100,000 presented during a festive celebration at Children's Health Dallas in recognition of Huffines' 100th year in business.

Ray and Ann Huffines present $100,000 donation to Children’s Medical Center Foundation Vice President of Development Paulette Mulry.

Huffines held a monthlong "Christmas in July" toy drive at all 10 of its dealerships through July 22, inviting the community to join the celebration to help restock playrooms at Children's Health mid-year, when the need is the greatest. The toys were delivered to Children's Health Dallas in a parade led by their patient ambassadors, Kadence, Amelia and Serenity, along with a Santa-hat-wearing pet therapy dog, in remote-controlled cars pulling wagons filled with blocks, dolls, stuffed animals, coloring books and more.

"For our 100th anniversary, we wanted to invite our communities to come together to bring happiness to kids who are in the hospital this summer," said Huffines Auto Dealerships President and CEO Ray Huffines. "Huffines was founded on the principle of supporting our communities, and I couldn't think of a better way to honor the Huffines legacy than by giving back to North Texas kids."

Alongside the toy donation, Huffines Auto Dealerships and the Huffines family provided a monetary gift of $100,000 to the Children's Health Indigent Family Assistance Fund. The Indigent Family Assistance Fund provides support to families experiencing financial strain due to unexpected medical journeys and displacement while their child is receiving care.

"We are always happy to collaborate with local businesses who support our patients at any time of the year and love the idea of Huffines Auto Dealerships creating 'Christmas in July' to bring happiness to kids who are in our care at Children's Health," said Children's Medical Center Foundation Vice President of Development Paulette Mulry. "Seeing the smiles on our patient ambassadors as they delivered the toys was a special moment they will never forget. Toys brighten the days of our patients by providing comfort, help celebrate treatment milestones, or make birthdays and holidays during their visit more pleasant. We are grateful for donations like these that help us further our mission to make life better for children."

Follow Huffines on Instagram throughout its 100th-anniversary year for additional community give-back opportunities. For more information, please visit https://www.huffines.net/ .

About Huffines Auto Dealerships

Founded in Denton, Texas, in 1924 by J.L. Huffines Sr. as the Huffines Motor Company, family-owned and -operated Huffines Auto Dealerships is one of North Texas' largest automotive dealership groups, with 10 locations across Corinth, Lewisville, McKinney and Plano. The award-winning Huffines Auto Dealerships has been recognized as a Texas Treasure Business by the Texas Historic Commission. It has also been voted one of The Dallas Morning News Top Places to Work 11 times, won multiple J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Awards and been consecutively named Dallas' Best Automobile Group Dealer by Consumers Choice. For 100 years, Huffines has embodied the founder's belief that "when you sell someone a vehicle, you make a friend for life." For more information, visit www.huffines.net or connect on social media on Instagram or Facebook .

Media contact:

Eryn Gill

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Huffines Auto Dealerships