HUFFY NAMES EARTHBOUND TO SPEARHEAD PRODUCT EXPANSION AND INTERNATIONAL GROWTH

Partnership Established to Help the Renowned Bike Brand Grow Category Offerings and Global Footprint

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthbound, a leading product design, licensing and brand growth company, today announced that they have been chosen as the exclusive global licensing agency for Huffy , one of the world's most beloved and well-known bike brands.

For over 130 years, Huffy has offered an extensive assortment of innovative bikes, scooters, and ride-on toys, ranging from preschool scooters to the iconic Green Machine® to today's popular eBikes. With the help of Earthbound, Huffy will now strategically expand into new product categories both domestically and in key international territories.

By leveraging Earthbound's industry experience and expertise, Huffy will continue to find new, innovative ways to bring excitement and adventure to consumers all over the world.

"Huffy is a revolutionary brand that re-defined what it meant to have fun. While they are a leader in the bicycle and wheeled goods industry, there's an enormous opportunity to expand their reach into new categories domestically," stated Jeff Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Earthbound. "We are also incredibly excited to partner with their team to expand the business on an international scale."

For more information and for licensing inquiries, please contact Irwin Cohen ([email protected]).

About Earthbound

Earthbound is a leading global licensing, brand management and retail service company. With 24 years of expertise in retail brand licensing, product development, and product design, Earthbound connects world-renowned brands with best-in-class partners to expand product offerings and achieve unprecedented growth on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.earthboundbrands.com .

About Huffy

Huffy Corporation is a privately held company celebrating more than 130 years in the bicycle business. The instantly recognized brand is sold at thousands of retail locations, shipping 5 million bicycles annually throughout the U.S. and more than 40 countries internationally. Huffy products are known for durability, comfort, and the fun memories made on trikes, scooters, bikes and ride-ons for every member of the family. Huffy Corporation is owned by United Wheels, a global holding company specializing in wheeled goods and outdoor brands. For more information, visit www.huffy.com .

SOURCE Earthbound