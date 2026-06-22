HUFRIEDYGROUP ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE INTERNATIONAL TEAM FOR IMPLANTOLOGY (ITI)

CHICAGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HuFriedyGroup, a global leader in dental instrument manufacturing, infection prevention, and instrument reprocessing workflows, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the International Team for Implantology (ITI), a global member-led association dedicated to the promotion of evidence-based education and research in implant dentistry.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in HuFriedyGroup's commitment to advancing implant care through evidence-based education, clinical excellence, and innovative solutions that support clinicians throughout the entire implant treatment journey from surgical placement to long-term maintenance.

As implant therapy continues to grow globally, clinicians are facing increasing challenges related to peri-implant diseases, including mucositis and peri-implantitis. Through this partnership, HuFriedyGroup and the ITI will work together to strengthen awareness, education, and clinical protocols that support the long-term health and success of implant patients.

"The ITI has earned a strong reputation for advancing implant education and research, making them a natural partner for HuFriedyGroup," said Rob Woolley, Chief Executive Officer of HuFriedyGroup. "We share a common goal of helping clinicians deliver successful long-term implant outcomes. By combining our expertise, we can provide more education, practical guidance, and resources that support implant care at every stage of treatment."

"As part of an ITI initiative to build longer-term partnerships with selected industry companies, HuFriedyGroup is participating in our modular sponsorship concept with an initial three-year collaboration focused on congresses, symposia, and educational content," said Alexander Ochsner, Chief Executive Officer of the ITI. "This approach enables mutually beneficial partnerships with companies that share the ITI's commitment to evidence-based scientific principles. We are pleased to welcome HuFriedyGroup as an industry partner."

The collaboration reflects HuFriedyGroup's broader vision of serving as a trusted scientific and educational partner focused on advancing implant care worldwide. Combined with HuFriedyGroup's portfolio of implant maintenance solutions, including minimally invasive instrumentation, innovative technologies, and clinical education programs, the partnership further reinforces the company's leadership in implant care.

"We believe successful implant therapy extends far beyond placement," Woolley added. "Long-term maintenance is essential to preserving patient outcomes, and education plays a critical role in that process. By partnering with the ITI, we can help empower clinicians with the knowledge, tools, and protocols needed to deliver exceptional implant care throughout the life of every implant."

For more information about HuFriedyGroup's implant care solutions and educational offerings, visit HuFriedyGroup.com.

About HuFriedyGroup

HuFriedyGroup is a dental solutions company and global leader in instrumentation, infection control products and services, and small equipment, with a legacy of heritage brands all under one roof. We enhance clinician performance through our ergonomic instruments and organized workflow systems, guide practices to ensure safety and compliance, and provide value and support through lifetime service, education, and quality assurance. Our comprehensive portfolio, commitment to innovation, and deep clinical expertise make it a cornerstone of modern dentistry.

About the International Team for Implantology (ITI)

The International Team for Implantology (ITI) is the leading global association for evidence-based implant dentistry, dedicated to inspiring excellence in patient care through education, research, and professional collaboration. For more than 40 years, the ITI has advanced knowledge and clinical practice by fostering scientific rigor, lifelong learning, and the exchange of expertise across the field. As a member-led organization, it brings together professionals from every field of implant dentistry and related disciplines to shape the future of patient care. With more than 25,000 members, currently 40 local Sections and over 1,000 Study Clubs worldwide, the ITI serves as a trusted platform for education, scientific exchange, and professional development in implant dentistry.

www.iti.org

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SOURCE HuFriedyGroup