HuFriedyGroup Announces Strategic Partnership with Seattle Study Club to Advance Dental Education and Clinical Excellence

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HuFriedyGroup, a global leader in dental instrument manufacturing, infection prevention, and education solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Seattle Study Club, one of the world's most respected dental education organizations.

This collaboration brings together HuFriedyGroup's legacy of innovation in dental instrumentation and infection prevention with Seattle Study Club's commitment to advanced clinical education and interdisciplinary learning. Together, the two organizations aim to elevate standards in patient care by empowering dental professionals with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to succeed in today's evolving clinical landscape.

Through this partnership, HuFriedyGroup will support Seattle Study Club's network of clinicians by providing access to best-in-class instruments, infection prevention solutions, and continuing education resources. Members will also benefit from collaborative programs, hands-on workshops, and exclusive educational content designed to enhance clinical outcomes and practice efficiency.

"We're excited to join forces with Seattle Study Club, one of the most respected leaders in dental education. This partnership marks an important milestone in HuFriedyGroup's evolution, fully aligned with our strategy and our ambition to lead through solutions," said Giana Spasic, Head of Global Education and Clinical Strategy at HuFriedyGroup.

Regarding the goals of the partnership, Giana adds, "Education sits at the core of our model, strengthening clinical outcomes, accelerating best-practice adoption, and elevating Customer experience across the dental ecosystem. Through this partnership, we turn innovation into practical, scalable solutions, empowering clinicians with the knowledge, confidence, and tools to drive better care and long-term success."

The partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing the dental profession and improving patient outcomes through continuous learning and innovation.

For more information about HuFriedyGroup and to request a demo, visit www.hufriedygroup.com.

About HuFriedyGroup

HuFriedyGroup is a dental solutions company and global leader in instrumentation, infection control products and services, and small equipment, with a legacy of heritage brands all under one roof. We enhance clinician performance through our ergonomic instruments and organized workflow systems, guide practices to ensure safety and compliance, and provide value and support through lifetime service, education, and quality assurance. Our comprehensive portfolio, commitment to innovation, and deep clinical expertise make it a cornerstone of modern dentistry. Learn more at www.hufriedygroup.com.

About Seattle Study Cub

Seattle Study Club is the nation's leading dental education network, empowering professionals to connect, learn, and achieve clinical excellence in a collaborative community. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Michael Cohen, it has grown into a global network offering hands-on learning, case discussions, and access to world-renowned speakers. Learn more at www.seattlestudyclub.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Kahl

Global Digital Marketing and Communications Director

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SOURCE HuFriedyGroup