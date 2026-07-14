Illinois Manufacturing Success Story: HuFriedyGroup Unveils New Northbrook Campus

New facility reinforces more than a century of Chicagoland manufacturing excellence while advancing innovation, workforce development, and the future of American-made dental products.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HuFriedyGroup, a global leader in dental instrument manufacturing and infection prevention solutions, today announced the opening of its new Northbrook campus, marking a significant investment in Illinois manufacturing and the next chapter in the company's more than 100-year history in the Chicagoland area. The new facility reflects HuFriedyGroup's commitment to American manufacturing, skilled jobs, advanced technology, and long-term growth.

Purposefully designed to support continued growth, operational excellence, and enhanced customer service, the Northbrook campus combines advanced manufacturing capabilities with the craftsmanship, precision, and institutional knowledge that have defined HuFriedyGroup for more than a century.

"HuFriedyGroup's story has always been about people—the talented craftsmen and women whose skill, dedication, and expertise have built our reputation for quality over more than a century," said Robert Woolley, Chief Executive Officer of HuFriedyGroup. "This new Northbrook campus represents our confidence in the future of American manufacturing and our commitment to continued growth in Illinois. By combining the knowledge and craftsmanship that built our company with modern technologies that enhance quality, efficiency, and capacity, we are creating a foundation that will serve our customers, employees, and community for decades to come."

"This facility was designed to help us deliver the highest levels of quality, safety, and operational excellence while creating an environment where our employees can thrive," said Robert Wojdelko, Chief Operating Officer of HuFriedyGroup. "As we continue to grow, we remain deeply committed to maintaining the rigorous quality and safety standards our customers expect, and our employees deserve. The precision-crafted processes enable our employees to be direct contributors to our long-lasting customer satisfaction. This campus gives us the capabilities, capacity, and processes to support future growth while upholding the standards that have defined HuFriedyGroup for generations."

The Northbrook campus opening reflects the company's guiding philosophy: American Made. Chicagoland Jobs. Future Ready. HuFriedyGroup is proud to have made premium dental products in the USA, in Illinois, and in Chicago for the last 100 years, and we plan to be here for another 100 more.

About HuFriedyGroup

HuFriedyGroup is a dental solutions company and global leader in instrumentation, infection control products and services, and small equipment, with a legacy of heritage brands all under one roof. We enhance clinician performance through our ergonomic instruments and organized workflow systems, guide practices to ensure safety and compliance, and provide value and support through lifetime service, education, and quality assurance. Our comprehensive portfolio, commitment to innovation, and deep clinical expertise make it a cornerstone of modern dentistry. www.HuFriedyGroup.com

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SOURCE HuFriedyGroup