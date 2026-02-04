HuFriedyGroup Introduces a New Era of Excellence at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HuFriedyGroup will debut the newest addition to its PWR portfolio, PWR Air, at the 2026 Chicago Midwinter Meeting, marking a significant moment in the company's continued evolution and renewed focus on comprehensive dental care. Alongside the product launch, attendees will be invited to experience PWR Air firsthand through a unique Mobile Air Polishing Experience.

Designed to support efficient, high-quality air polishing, PWR Air helps clinicians elevate everyday preventive and implant care while integrating seamlessly into existing workflows. As part of the growing PWR family, the device reinforces HuFriedyGroup's commitment to practical innovation that improves clinical outcomes and patient experience.

Key benefits of PWR Air include:

Biofilm disruption to support effective preventive care





Stain removal for consistent, polished clinical results





Implant maintenance designed to support long-term implant health

"Chicago Midwinter has always been an important moment for our customers and for our company," said Rob Woolley, CEO of HuFriedyGroup. "Launching PWR Air here, in our hometown, allows us to connect directly with clinicians and show how our renewed focus is translating into solutions that truly support the way they practice every day."

Attendees of the Chicago Midwinter Meeting are invited to experience the new HuFriedyGroup firsthand at the company's booth, #3806, where the team will showcase its renewed vision, expanded portfolio, and forward-thinking approach to comprehensive dental care. From trusted instruments to advanced technologies like PWR Air, HuFriedyGroup is redefining how dental professionals prepare for what's next.

HuFriedyGroup will celebrate the debut of PWR Air with the PWR Air Launch Party on the opening night of the Chicago Midwinter Meeting, following the close of the show floor. This exclusive event will bring dental professionals together for an evening of connection and celebration, marking a pivotal moment in the company's evolution and its renewed focus on comprehensive dental care.

Throughout the meeting, clinicians are also invited to step aboard the Mobile Air Polishing Experience, an interactive, hands-on environment that brings air polishing workflows to life. The mobile experience offers a practical and engaging way to explore PWR Air outside of the traditional booth setting.

With a strong foundation and a bold outlook, HuFriedyGroup is ready to help lead dentistry into the future, one solution, one practice, and one patient at a time.

About HuFriedyGroup

HuFriedyGroup is a global manufacturer of high-quality dental instruments, infection prevention products, instrument management systems, and conscious sedation equipment. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Chicago, the company provides more than 45,000 products across approximately 100 countries, supported by our 1,500 employees. Its brands, Hu-Friedy, Crosstex, Accutron, Palmero, SS White, and Omnia are internationally recognized for their high quality, performance, and reliability.

Media Contact:

Heather Kahl

Global Marketing and Communications Director

[email protected]

SOURCE HuFriedyGroup