Huge 5-Day Auction of High-Volume Precision CNC Machining Operation from Triumph Manufacturing

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Machinery Network Auctions and Machinery Marketing International, announced that they will conduct a 5-day auction consisting of over 3,500 lots of machinery and equipment used for Tier 2 automotive parts manufacturing from Triumph's 130,000 sq ft. facility in Tempe, Arizona. The auction will be split into a 2-day live, onsite & webcast auction held on 6 & 7 November 2019 at 10 am MT and a 3-day online-only auction closing 12 - 14 November 2019 starting at 9 am MT.

Triumph Manufacturing was a high-volume Tier 2 automotive parts manufacturer specializing in the production of turned and machined parts utilizing a variety of machining processes for several major Tier 1 automotive suppliers worldwide.

The webcast auction will feature over 1,500 lots including (150+) CNC & Multi-Spindle Screw Machines, CNC Swiss-Type Lathes, CNC Turning Centers, Rotary Transfer Machines, Centerless Grinders, (7) CNC Vertical Machining Centers, from manufacturers such as Tornos, Schutte, Nakumura-Tome, Mikron, Haas, Ganesh, Cincinnati-Milacron, and much more.

The online-only auction will feature over 2,000 lots including quality assurance, calibration equipment, perishable tooling, tool holders, machine tool accessories, maintenance, material handling equipment, storage, MRO, spare parts, plant & production support, and more.

The assets can be previewed on 4 & 5 November between 8 am – 4 pm MT or earlier by appointment. Complete details about the auctions, registration, and lot catalogs are available at www.hilcoind.com/sale/triumph-live and www.hilcoind.com/sale/triumph-online.

Interested parties can contact Mark Reynolds at MReynolds@hilcoglobal.com or +1 205.403.5942 for more information on the assets and sales process.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) is a Hilco Global Company and the preeminent authority on industrial machinery, equipment, and inventory monetization. Through its suite of services, Hilco brings together a global network of sellers—who are looking to transform underutilized machinery, equipment and inventory into capital, and buyers—who are looking to expand their business. http://www.hilcoind.com/

Machinery Network Auctions (www.machinerynetworkauctions.com), known as MNA, is a nationally recognized public auctioneer with industry experience since 1987. They have been a formidable and well capitalized industrial asset management company offering client-partners auction, liquidation, and valuation services.

Machinery Marketing International (www.mmi-direct.com) ), known as MMI, ranks among the world's elite manufacturing equipment resellers serving businesses of all shapes and sizes. MMI specializes in providing machinery asset management through direct purchase, managed sale, online auction, and trade-in partnerships. Their unique blend of marketing, technology and the human touch remains one of the most effective and successful formulas establishing MMI as an industry leader.

