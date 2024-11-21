Huge BFCM Savings on ICECO's Portable Fridges and More!

BREA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, ICECO, a leading expert in portable refrigeration solutions, is kicking off its biggest sale event of the year, with unbeatable prices on top-rated portable fridges and camping gear. From solo trips to family outings, ICECO's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale has everything to keep your food fresh on any adventure.

Huge BFCM Savings with ICECO from November 21 to December 3.

Starting today, enjoy up to 30% off select models with early access, and starting Nov. 26, exclusive deals and promotions will expand across the entire product lineup. These deals are available on the ICECO Website and the ICECO Amazon Store.

Exclusive deals include:

APL35 (37QT): Save $120 on this ultra-lightweight 12V fridge, built from durable all-aluminum material and equipped with the high-efficiency SECOP Nano compressor for fast, effective cooling. The lid stay function keeps the lid open at any angle above 45°, ensuring easy access and preventing accidental closures, keeping children safe while they grab a snack.

on this ultra-lightweight 12V fridge, built from durable all-aluminum material and equipped with the high-efficiency SECOP Nano compressor for fast, effective cooling. The lid stay function keeps the lid open at any angle above 45°, ensuring easy access and preventing accidental closures, keeping children safe while they grab a snack. APL55 (58QT): Enjoy $172 off on this versatile and stylish fridge. Designed for rugged adventures, it functions even at steep angles above 40° during off-roading. With a flexible dual-zone cooling setup and a removable divider, it offers both single and dual-zone configurations to handle all refrigeration and freezing needs.

off on this versatile and stylish fridge. Designed for rugged adventures, it functions even at steep angles above 40° during off-roading. With a flexible dual-zone cooling setup and a removable divider, it offers both single and dual-zone configurations to handle all refrigeration and freezing needs. VL75ProD (79.2QT): Take $200 off and choose between classic matte black or unique olive green color. With a multi-directional lid and independent temperature control, this model keeps your food perfectly chilled or frozen without ice, no matter where the road takes you.

off and choose between classic matte black or unique olive green color. With a multi-directional lid and independent temperature control, this model keeps your food perfectly chilled or frozen without ice, no matter where the road takes you. VL60D (63.4QT): Save $212 and get a free protective cover! The only dual-zone model in ICECO's 60L lineup, this retro-green fridge prevents flavor mixing and offers ample capacity for home, car, or boat use, making it perfect for various uses.

and get a free protective cover! The only dual-zone model in ICECO's 60L lineup, this retro-green fridge prevents flavor mixing and offers ample capacity for home, car, or boat use, making it perfect for various uses. JP Series (31.7QT/42QT/52.8QT): Get unbeatable prices on this classic series, featuring top-tier SECOP compressors. Starting at just $350 , the JP30, JP40 ($370) , and JP50 ($390) models feature a compact, narrow design to save space and are built with durable ABS shells. With Bluetooth app control, they make cooling on the go more convenient than ever.

Please note that due to rounding or system limitations, the actual discounted price may vary slightly from the savings amount mentioned above.

There's more! Don't miss your chance to enjoy massive savings on ICECO camping gear. Plus, join our fun social media events to save even more and get a shot at winning an exclusive ICECO holiday gift pack!

This BFCM, elevate your travel experience with ICECO's reliable, innovative refrigeration solutions designed for any journey. These exclusive deals make ICECO's high-quality fridges more accessible, letting you keep food fresh and enjoy great meals even in the wild. Discover more BFCM savings at icecofreezer.com and gear up for your next adventure!

About ICECO

Decades of innovation have positioned ICECO as a leading expert in portable car fridges. Trusted worldwide, with over 2 million units sold in 66 countries, we're the go-to for adventurers seeking quality, design, and value. Elevate your outdoor adventure with ICECO, the ultimate overland companion.

