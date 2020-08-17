Huge Billboard in Front of Republican National Convention Center Sparks Interest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20, 2020, a large billboard was placed directly in front of the entrance to the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, FL. The Eternal Gospel Church in West Palm Beach, FL is responsible for the billboard. Their website, www.eternalgospel.com, describes the church as founded in 1992 "by Seventh-day Adventist believers."

Billboard in front of the entrance to the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, FL.

Senior Pastor, Raphael Perez, was asked why the church put up the billboard there? He responded: "Because this issue of making a national day of rest on Sunday is being pushed by the mainline denominations. Even now in Europe, there are several countries that have strict Sunday closing laws. The truth is that the Bible Sabbath is the seventh-day of the week, known as Saturday. Sunday worship is a violation of God's 4th commandment, and thus, is open sin against God. The Bible in Daniel 7:25 predicts that a power from Rome would "think" to change God's law, and the Roman Catholic church/state system claims openly that it has done it!--by changing the day of worship from the 7th-day to the first! A national Sunday law would be not only unconstitutional, it would be the worst thing that could happen to both the government and the churches as we learn from world history. The Pope in his encyclical, Laudato Si, is calling for Sunday rest for the world. And the Catholic Crisis magazine (June 17 issue) called for a return of the blue laws to America. The Baptist church also issued a call for Sunday rest to help the environment and the family. Presently, there are many blue laws on the state, county, and city statute books across the country. Because of sin, catastrophic disasters are increasing in the nation and the world. The Bible predicts in Rev. 13 and 14, that this nation, in order to get back to God, will make an "image" of the Beast, which will be a union of church and state like the Roman Catholic Church/State system (the Beast). It will cause first this country, and then the world, to enforce a law (the mark of the Beast) that involves worship—obviously enforced Sunday worship. We believe that God will bless this country, or any country, through the heart conversion of individuals, not through the church using the state to force a false obedience . President Trump and the people need to be warned because the violation of God's 4th commandment by forcing worship on Sunday, will seriously hurt the nation and the earth according to Isaiah 24:5,6 and Revelation 14:9-12."

The Eternal Gospel church has placed similar billboards in other cities across America, and in other countries, in their effort to give the warning.

