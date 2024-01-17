Huge Demand for Pet Care Globally, Annual Revenue to Reach $400 Billion by 2028, Mobile Pet Grooming Services Reshaping the Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the pet care market is growing at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2022-2028. Increasing technological integration, growing demand for chemical-free and eco-friendly products, increasing mobile pet grooming services & enrollment for grooming and expos, and growth in pet adoption are significant trends in the pet care industry.

Pet Care Market Research Report

Pet Care Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 400.40 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 295 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.22 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product Type, Food Type, Veterinary & Medication, Beauty & Cosmetics, Pet Services, End-Users, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The major contributor to the growth of the pet care market is the pet food industry, as it is an essential part of the regular life of a pet. Pets require a wide range of nutrients and proteins to ensure that they can perform their daily activities. The industrial pet food market is more dominant in the European and North American regions as they are more accepting of mass-produced food. Furthermore, these regions have witnessed a significant growth in demand for premium food products as they are highly considerate of the well-being of their pets. However, this is an opportunity for the global pet food players as they can tap these market spaces and gain momentum toward acquiring a prominent market share. In Asia Pacific, brands such as Mars and Nestle Purina have already gained a significant market share. These brands also manufacture food based on the needs of pets their age, that is, young puppies' food with more water content as it is easier for them to consume. Furthermore, depending on the pets, they manufacture flavored food products.

The global pet care market confronts the threat of infiltration with low-quality products from Chinese vendors. Major vendors continually compete for the leading position in the market, with occasional competition coming from other local vendors. Moreover, vendors manufacture pet care equipment with innovative product specifications to capture consumer interest and improve the user's convenience. Users expect pet care products to be more lightweight, compact, and powerful, with a wide range of temperature settings. Global brands in the pet care market are introducing features in their products like longer operation duration and sensor technologies. Also, the market competition is expected to intensify further with increased product extensions, technological innovation growth, and merger and acquisition activities.

Mobile Pet Grooming Services Revolutionize Pet Care, Aligning with Modern Lifestyles

Pet owners seeking convenient and stress-free grooming solutions are increasingly turning to mobile pet grooming services. Recognizing the anxiety pets often experience at traditional grooming facilities, mobile services aim to create a comfortable environment by offering cage-free options. Regular grooming is emphasized by organizations like the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) for maintaining pet health. The surge in adoption of mobile pet grooming services is a key driver in the pet grooming services market, as owners prioritize hygiene and health for their pets. Mobile pet care services, facilitated by apps like MoeGo and Handler, cater to unique owner requirements, contributing to industry growth. With a rising number of millennials opting for pet ownership, the mobile pet care services market is expanding.

Mobile pet grooming providers not only prioritize convenience but also offer eco-friendly and organic products. The use of non-toxic, natural, and environment-friendly solutions aligns with the busy lifestyles of pet owners. Factors such as the increasing pet population, growing willingness to invest in pet health, and extensive marketing efforts further boost the demand for mobile pet grooming services. Participation in pet grooming shows like the Global Pet Expo and Groom Expo has heightened awareness and interest in mobile pet grooming services. The trend is supported by the growing acceptance of pet humanization, with owners increasingly valuing the personalized attention and expert care provided by mobile grooming services. Key players in the mobile pet grooming sector, including The Pooch Mobile, Aussie Pet Mobile, Canine Studio, and Dog Gone Hairy, employ trained professionals and prioritize sustainability by exploring technologies to reduce water wastage. This commitment to innovation is expected to contribute to the continued growth of the mobile pet care industry.

The Grooming Services in Pet Care Market to Reach $27.58 Billion by 2028

The American Pet Products Association reports that in 2023, a significant 67% of households in the US, equivalent to 84.9 million homes, proudly own a pet. Among these, approximately 63.4 million households share their lives with dogs, treating them as cherished family members and willingly investing in premium care, including healthcare, organic food, training, and regular grooming. Dog grooming, essential for basic hygiene and enhancing a dog's physical appearance, is a common practice among devoted pet owners. Regular grooming routines are tailored based on factors such as the dog's breed, age, and health condition. Beyond aesthetics, daily grooming plays a crucial role in reducing the risk of infections, allergies, bacterial diseases, and other skin problems. Reflecting the commitment to pet well-being, US pet owners allocate an average annual expenditure of $73 on professional dog grooming services.

Professional dog groomers employ diverse tools and techniques to cater to various sizes and breeds of dogs. These skilled groomers operate in specialized dog salons, veterinary practices, kennels, daycare centers, pet supply stores, and even mobile grooming vans. Aspiring dog groomers typically undergo informal training sessions under the guidance of experienced professionals, and pet owners generally prefer the services of trained and certified groomers to ensure the best care for their beloved pets.

