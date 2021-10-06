HUGE! Play, Outfit7, and Epic Story Media Launch World's First Talking-Animatronic Streamer: GameBud Talking Tom

GameBud Talking Tom is based on Outfit7's award-winning Talking Tom and Friends franchise. Talking Tom mobile games have collectively received over 16 billion downloads around the world and are among the top downloaded games in the US, amassing over 430 million monthly users to date.

Kevin Mowrer, Co-CEO of HUGE! Play said: "GameBud Talking Tom offers a next-level experience for fans. He's both your gaming buddy and like a real-life streamer. Picture Talking Tom at your side as you play his games...giving hints to better your game play, all while joking and teasing you in the most loveable way! This dynamic product was built for maximum fun, with a powerful software engine that delivers over 5 hours of unique content and three play modes, including: Game-Connected (Online), Free Play, and Command Mode (Offline)."

Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7 said: "From gaming to licensing, our products connect online and offline experiences and bring joy to millions around the world. We are guided by innovation and creativity in everything we do, and the GameBud Talking Tom continues this pioneering mission. It offers a brand new, real-world experience with the character and the games fans love."

GameBud Talking Tom units are now available to pre-order for $99.99 USD at Gamebud.com and will arrive in time for the 2021 holiday season. Fans will want to register early to receive one of the first 10,000 special limited edition collectors' versions, featuring a Hero Dash mask and a numbered certificate of authenticity. The GameBud Talking Tom comes with an Android and IOS compatible app, which connects to Talking Tom mobile games, and allows users to interact with the GameBud both online and offline.

Follow GameBud on Facebook and Instagram (@Gamebudofficial) for real-time updates and exclusives on the latest and greatest from this groundbreaking product.

About HUGE! Play

HUGE! Play is a global, Direct-to-Fan premium play company founded in 2019 by toy industry executives, Kevin Mowrer, Adrian Roche, Dave Ciganko and Henry Kates. HUGE! Play was established with a mission to disrupt play and bring it into the 21st Century. Questioning and innovation are at the core of the business and can be experienced from the product and platform development to their Direct-to-Fan sales model. Stay tuned for the first innovation under the HUGE! Play umbrella: GameBud™ , the world's first talking-animatronic smart game gear. The GameBud™ live-connects to your gaming platforms and brings never-before-seen, two-way interactions to your gameplay! To learn more visit huge-play.com or follow @Huge! Play on LinkedIn.

About EPIC STORY MEDIA

Founded by Ken Faier, Epic Story Media launched in 2017 to put creators at the centre of compelling and engaging franchises for kids. In 2018 ESM secured strategic investment from Vancouver-based production and finance entity Bron Ventures. Epic now has an active and growing slate of properties in development working with some of the most talented creators around the world. Ken previously served as SVP and GM and then SVP and executive producer for DHX Media following DHX Media's acquisition of Nerd Corps Entertainment, where Ken served as President for over 10 years. Faier also purchased DHX Media's interactive division which operates as a subsidiary under the name Epic Story Interactive.

About Outfit7 Limited

Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 350 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 16 billion times and up to 430 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com .** Talking Tom & Friends, Talking Tom Hero Dash, and Talking Tom Gold Run are all copyright of Outfit7 Limited. All rights reserved.

SOURCE HUGE! Play