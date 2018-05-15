Huge Promotes from Within to Bolster Core Capabilities

Following the appointment of Michael Koziol to global CEO in March, today's announcement reflects a strategic move by Koziol to capitalize on the strong demand the agency is seeing from clients and solidifies the agency's focus on unified brand experiences, innovation, the convergence of the digital and physical worlds, and experience-led transformation. Huge will look to further integrate these capabilities into an end-to-end offering that will change industries and foster meaningful relationships with their clients' end users.

"For nearly 20 years, Huge has been defining and evangelizing the power of user-centric design. We've been helping the world's most ambitious companies realize the potential of organizing around their users, and we are now seeing these same ideals transform industries, disrupt categories, and irrevocably alter the business and communications landscape," said Michael Koziol, CEO of Huge.

Koziol added: "We are now entering a new era where our clients' business models continue to be disrupted, and they need our way of thinking more now than ever. Each of the individuals being promoted have been critical to our success, and I consider them all to be great partners, strong leaders, and instrumental players in defining this next chapter for Huge."

The following promotions are global and effective immediately:

Alexandra (Alex) Lutz , Chief Strategy Officer. Building on her tenure and experience leading and growing the business strategy capability at Huge, Alex Lutz will continue to expand the discipline globally and will accelerate the company's experience-driven transformation agenda as chief strategy officer.

Building on her tenure and experience leading and growing the business strategy capability at Huge, will continue to expand the discipline globally and will accelerate the company's experience-driven transformation agenda as chief strategy officer. Derek Fridman , Chief Design Officer. For the last six years, Derek Fridman has been a defining force for experience design at Huge. As chief design officer, Fridman will be charged with continuing to elevate the standard of experience design, product design, and digital + physical experience design.

For the last six years, has been a defining force for experience design at Huge. As chief design officer, Fridman will be charged with continuing to elevate the standard of experience design, product design, and digital + physical experience design. Jason Musante , Chief Creative Officer. Over the last two years, Jason Musante has elevated the agency's approach to integrated marketing, hired key global talent, and has overseen many firsts for Huge, including the agency's first Super Bowl ad. He now assumes the role of chief creative officer, where he will be responsible for leading Huge's global approach to integrated, narrative-driven storytelling that is enabled by the experience-, data-, and technology-driven expertise for which Huge has been known for the last two decades.

Over the last two years, has elevated the agency's approach to integrated marketing, hired key global talent, and has overseen many firsts for Huge, including the agency's first Super Bowl ad. He now assumes the role of chief creative officer, where he will be responsible for leading Huge's global approach to integrated, narrative-driven storytelling that is enabled by the experience-, data-, and technology-driven expertise for which Huge has been known for the last two decades. Michael Horn , Chief Data Officer . As chief data officer, Michael Horn will partner with all of the agency's offices and disciplines to further its integrated data offering across strategy, design, media, and technology. Michael will also continue his efforts in product development to systematize and automate its data offering and advance efforts in machine learning at Huge.

. As chief data officer, will partner with all of the agency's offices and disciplines to further its integrated data offering across strategy, design, media, and technology. Michael will also continue his efforts in product development to systematize and automate its data offering and advance efforts in machine learning at Huge. Gela Fridman , President, Technology. Gela Fridman will continue to work with clients on leveraging technology to drive transformation, while leading and managing Huge's global technology organization. In her new role of President, Technology, Gela will also now focus on redefining the next generation of services as an integrated solution with experience, data, and business strategy to create intelligent experiences for its clients.

will continue to work with clients on leveraging technology to drive transformation, while leading and managing Huge's global technology organization. In her new role of President, Technology, Gela will also now focus on redefining the next generation of services as an integrated solution with experience, data, and business strategy to create intelligent experiences for its clients. Thomas Prommer , President, Platform Strategy. As President, Digital Platform Strategy, Thomas Prommer will leverage his deep technology and enterprise consulting experience to partner with large-scale, complex technology organizations to support their efforts to optimize and innovate, while bringing world-class experiences and initiatives to market.

As President, Digital Platform Strategy, will leverage his deep technology and enterprise consulting experience to partner with large-scale, complex technology organizations to support their efforts to optimize and innovate, while bringing world-class experiences and initiatives to market. Holly Mason , President, Brooklyn . Holly Mason will lead and manage the Brooklyn office of Huge. In this newly appointed role, she will be responsible for the growth, management, and operations of the agency's founding and flagship office.

Raj Singhal will continue to serve in his dual role of global chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

All newly appointed individuals will report directly to Koziol and will support and collaborate with the company's local and regional Managing Directors who lead operations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America, in addition to partnering with local and global discipline leadership. Thomas Prommer will remain based on the West Coast, and Derek Fridman will continue to be based in Atlanta. Alex Lutz, Gela Fridman, Jason Musante, Michael Horn and Holly Mason will all continue to be located in the agency's Brooklyn office.

Huge is a global experience agency providing digital transformation and marketing services to the world's largest businesses and best-known brands. Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Huge has more than 1,200 employees working across 12 offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The agency is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies. For more information, visit hugeinc.com.

