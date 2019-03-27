Huge Two-Day Equipment Auction Happening Now on AuctionTime.com
Mar 27, 2019, 10:17 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com is currently accepting bids in a notably large online-only auction featuring over 2,200 pieces of construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, trailers, and other assets from qualified auctioneers, dealerships, and other sellers across the U.S. and around the world. The sale will extend over two full days, through tomorrow, March 28th.
AuctionTime.com is an online-only auction platform powered by Sandhills Publishing (the Nebraska-based tech company behind such brands as Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, CraneTrader, and others). Online auctions are held every single week, attracting bidders from across the country and around the world. Bidder registration is free and easy, and new auction listings are added constantly. Buyers can track assets of interest and place bids online anytime, anywhere using a computer or smartphone.
Farmers, contractors, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, or anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
For Sale this Week:
2011 Deere 544K Wheel Loader
Opening Bid: $100 (USD)
Seller: Ellis Equipment
View Auction Listing
2016 Bobcat T750 Skid Steer
Opening Bid: $100 (USD)
Seller: White Star Machinery
View Auction Listing
2015 Cat 320ELRR Excavator
Opening Bid: $1,000 (USD)
Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC
View Auction Listing
2014 Doosan DX140 LC-3 Excavator
Opening Bid: $100 (USD)
Seller: Michael's Equipment Co.
View Auction Listing
2011 John Deere 1790 CCS Planter
Opening Bid: $100 (USD)
Seller: JW Equipment, LLC
View Auction Listing
2013 Case IH Steiger 500 Quadtrac Tractor
Opening Bid: $100 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions
View Auction Listing
2012 John Deere 8335R Tractor
Opening Bid: $1,000 (USD)
Seller: Kevin DeWitt Equipment
View Auction Listing
2013 Kenworth T700 Truck
Opening Bid: $100 (USD)
Seller: AAA Trucks, LLC
View Auction Listing
2012 International ProStar+ Truck
Opening Bid: $100 (USD)
Seller: Lakeside International Milwaukee
View Auction Listing
2012 Peterbilt 388 Truck
Opening Bid: $500 (USD)
Seller: Equify Auctions, LLC
View Auction Listing
2008 Trail King TK 110 Hydraulic Detach 2 Axle W3RD Lift Trailer
Opening Bid: $100 (USD)
Seller: Banta's Midwest Trailers
View Auction Listing
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
