Huge Two-Day Equipment Auction Happening Now on AuctionTime.com

LINCOLN, Neb., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com is currently accepting bids in a notably large online-only auction featuring over 2,200 pieces of construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, trailers, and other assets from qualified auctioneers, dealerships, and other sellers across the U.S. and around the world. The sale will extend over two full days, through tomorrow, March 28th.

AuctionTime.com is an online-only auction platform powered by Sandhills Publishing (the Nebraska-based tech company behind such brands as Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, CraneTrader, and others). Online auctions are held every single week, attracting bidders from across the country and around the world. Bidder registration is free and easy, and new auction listings are added constantly. Buyers can track assets of interest and place bids online anytime, anywhere using a computer or smartphone.

Farmers, contractors, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, or anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

For Sale this Week:

2011 Deere 544K Wheel Loader

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: Ellis Equipment

2016 Bobcat T750 Skid Steer

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: White Star Machinery

2015 Cat 320ELRR Excavator

Opening Bid: $1,000 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

2014 Doosan DX140 LC-3 Excavator

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: Michael's Equipment Co.

2011 John Deere 1790 CCS Planter

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: JW Equipment, LLC

2013 Case IH Steiger 500 Quadtrac Tractor

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions

2012 John Deere 8335R Tractor

Opening Bid: $1,000 (USD)

Seller: Kevin DeWitt Equipment

2013 Kenworth T700 Truck

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: AAA Trucks, LLC

2012 International ProStar+ Truck

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: Lakeside International Milwaukee

2012 Peterbilt 388 Truck

Opening Bid: $500 (USD)

Seller: Equify Auctions, LLC

2008 Trail King TK 110 Hydraulic Detach 2 Axle W3RD Lift Trailer

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: Banta's Midwest Trailers

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

