Hugel reports record first-half earnings driven by strong botulinum toxin growth

- H1 2026 net sales, operating profit, and net income increased 27.2%, 8.4%, and 23.5% on-year, respectively

- Strategic investments to support long-term growth amid the rollout of U.S. direct sales operations

- Both medical aesthetics and cosmetics fuel balanced growth across markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company publicly traded in South Korea, today announced record first-half financial results, with consolidated net sales, operating profit, and net income reaching all-time highs, primarily driven by solid demand for botulinum toxin.

For the first six months of 2026, consolidated net sales jumped 27.2% on-year to KRW254.5 billion, while operating profit rose 8.4% to KRW103.7 billion and net income climbed 23.5% to KRW85.3 billion, marking the strongest first-half performance in the company's history.

The company continued its record quarterly performance in the second quarter, with net sales reaching KRW137.9 billion, up 25.1% on-year and net income climbing 17.1% to KRW44.7 billion. Second-quarter operating profit totaled KRW56 billion, remaining largely unchanged from the prior-year period and increasing 17.6% sequentially. The 1.1% on-year decline in the operating profit reflected strategic investments to support its long-term growth plans, including the rollout of U.S. direct sales operations and strategic marketing initiatives.

The company's solid financial results were led by rising demand for its flagship botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid dermal fillers and skinboosters in Korea and global markets, as well as strong momentum in its cosmetics business. In the second quarter, net sales across all product categories increased 16% on-year in Korea and 30% overseas, with Korea and overseas sales accounting for 33% and 67% of total net sales, respectively.

In the first half, the global net sales of botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid dermal fillers and skinboosters reached KRW162.1 billion, accounting for about 64% of total net sales for the period. Particularly, the first-half net sales in the Americas more than doubled on-year, showcasing continued expansion in the major markets such as the U.S. and Brazil. First-half net sales in both the Asia-Pacific and Europe & other markets segments increased by the mid-to-high 20% range on-year, reflecting balanced growth across global markets.

Hugel continues to reinforce its market leadership in Korea through portfolio diversification and product bundling strategies. Combined net sales of botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid dermal fillers in the country for the first half rose 2.5% on-year to KRW53.5 billion, despite intensifying competition in the birthplace of K-aesthetics.

Botulinum toxin remained the primary growth driver, with the first-half net sales in Korea and international markets increasing 46.6% on-year to KRW149.4 billion. The product's second-quarter net sales in Korea climbed about 8% on-year to KRW20.5 billion, solidifying its leading position in the domestic botulinum toxin market. This performance reflects the company's continued efforts in field-based sales and marketing activities as well as educational programs for medical professionals.

Net sales in hyaluronic acid dermal fillers and skinboosters totaled KRW66.1 billion in the first half, supported by robust performance in Europe. Second-quarter net sales in Europe and other markets increased about 14% on-year. In the April-June period, net sales of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers in Korea remained stable quarter over quarter, supported by product-bundling strategies.

The cosmetics and other businesses posted KRW39 billion in the first-half net sales, up 31.7% from a year earlier. Second-quarter net sales for the segment reached KRW19.8 billion, up 32.8% on-year. The continued expansion of the cosmetics business, together with accelerating growth of the injectables, further strengthened the company's position as a medical aesthetics leader.

"The record first-half performance underscores Hugel's growing global competitiveness," said Carrie Strom, President and Global CEO of Hugel. "We continue to deliver on our critical strategies of expanding our presence in the U.S., maintaining our leadership position in Korea, and executing on business development opportunities in key markets," she added.

"The financial results reaffirm our solid leadership in Korea, which continues to serve as the foundation for our global growth," said Daniel Chang, Korea CEO of Hugel. "We will continue to strengthen our core businesses while diversifying our product portfolio to drive sustainable long-term success."

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, and skinboosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the U.S., Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

Contact:

Jihyun Kim, Manager of the PR Team, Hugel

[email protected]

Christine Lee, Manager of the PR Team, Hugel

[email protected]

SOURCE Hugel