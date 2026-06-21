Hugel showcases global K-aesthetics momentum at AMWC KOREA

The medical aesthetics leader advances global partnerships and strengthens trust through scientific exchange and educational programs

SEOUL, South Korea, June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel, Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company publicly traded in South Korea, reinforced its position in the global aesthetics market by showcasing its scientific expertise, educational leadership and expanding global network at the Aesthetic & Anti-aging Medicine World Congress Korea (AMWC KOREA), held on June 19–20 at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas.

Carrie Strom, President and Global CEO of Hugel, receives the Best Injectables for Skin Anti-aging award at AMWC on June 19 Hugel hosts a luncheon symposium, titled “Precision and Balance in K-Aesthetics: Clinical Applications of Letybo,” at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas on June 19

The first-ever AMWC KOREA brought together approximately 2,000 healthcare professionals and industry leaders from around the world. On the first day of the event, Hugel won the Best Injectables for Skin Anti-aging award at the AMWC. Throughout the event, Hugel highlighted its growing global footprint through a comprehensive program that included a product showcase, educational sessions, and networking events, underscoring its position as a key player in the K-aesthetics market.

A key highlight of Hugel's presence at the event was expanding engagement with healthcare professionals around Letybo, Hugel's flagship botulinum toxin product. During the luncheon symposium, titled "Precision and Balance in K-Aesthetics: Clinical Applications of Letybo," leading aesthetic experts from Korea and the U.S. shared the latest clinical insights and real-world clinical experience with Letybo. Speakers included Dr. Sejin Kim of Lienjang Clinic Myeongdong, Dr. Hyoseung Jang of Pieobom Clinic Gangnam, and Dr. Suneel Chilukuri of Refresh Dermatology in Houston, Texas.

Hugel also hosted L.E.A.D. (Leader's Experience & Discovery) with AMWC KOREA, its signature education and training program featuring live demonstrations and advanced anatomy sessions that showcase Korea's sophisticated treatment techniques and expertise in medical aesthetics.

In addition, Hugel held HUGEL L.E.A.D NIGHT, a global networking event attended by approximately 140 participants, including Hugel's regional teams, healthcare professionals from the U.S., Canada, and Australia, and partners from across Europe. Participants exchanged market insights and discussed emerging opportunities and trends shaping the future of medical aesthetics worldwide.

"AMWC is one of the most respected conferences in medical aesthetics, and we are delighted to see the event held in Korea," said Carrie Strom, President and Global CEO of Hugel. "As a company driving the global growth of K-aesthetics, we are proud to play a leading role in this milestone event. We will continue to deepen collaboration with healthcare professionals and partners worldwide while strengthening trust in our brands through proven product performance."

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 25 years, the company has built a presence in more than 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the U.S., Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

Contact:

Jihyun Kim, Manager of the PR Team, Hugel

[email protected]

SOURCE Hugel