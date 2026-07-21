Hugel Aesthetics Expands U.S. Presence with Commercial, Medical and Scientific Investments

FDA approved in February 2024, Letybo initially launched in March 2025 through a strategic partnership with BENEV® Company Inc. Since then, more than 9,000 practices have integrated Letybo in their treatment offerings. Hugel is building on this success by launching a hybrid sales approach with Benev, combining partner-led distribution with a direct sales organization focused on select strategic accounts to continue to strengthen Letybo adoption in the U.S. aesthetics market.

"With over 15 years of clinical experience and 44 million treatments performed across more than 70 countries, Letybo is globally trusted - and the recent company investments reflect our long-term vision and dedication for continued expansion in the U.S.," said Carrie Strom, Hugel President and Global CEO. "As one of the newest global aesthetics companies to enter this market, our goal is to be a partner for aesthetic healthcare professionals through scientific education, meaningful customer support and continued innovation that helps clinicians achieve positive patient outcomes and grow their practices."

The launch of Hugel's dedicated U.S. sales force and field-based medical affairs team gives aesthetic practices direct access to experienced industry representatives, enhanced customer support and practice resources to help seamlessly integrate Letybo into clinical practice. At the same time, the company significantly invested in its medical congress support and clinical research to foster scientific exchange, clinician education and peer-to-peer collaboration that advances the understanding of neuromodulator treatment.

"I've been studying neurotoxins for decades and I value that Hugel invests in crucial channels beyond the product itself to set up practices for success in making informed treatment decisions that meet the ever-evolving needs of our patients," stated board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon Michael H. Gold, MD, FAAD, and U.S. Letybo investigator. "Having access to Hugel's knowledgeable field teams, ongoing clinical education and emerging scientific data helps keep me and my peers ahead of the curve to offer patients innovative solutions that directly impact our business growth."

Hugel is also introducing K-TOX, an integrated marketing campaign inspired by South Korea's leadership in aesthetic innovation. Designed to increase awareness of Letybo among both consumers and aesthetic providers, the campaign highlights the product's credibility as the #1 best-selling neurotoxin in South Korea for 10 consecutive years - one of the world's most competitive neuromodulator markets, where more than 15 products compete for market share. The campaign also reinforces Hugel's commitment to delivering clinically proven aesthetic solutions backed by quality, precision and value.

Throughout 2026, Hugel will focus its commercial and medical affairs teams on U.S. strategic accounts, while Benev continues to service other accounts.. For more information, visit hugel-aesthetics.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

LETYBO may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Call your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you have any of these problems after treatment with LETYBO:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms that include loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

Do not receive LETYBO if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in LETYBO (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as MYOBLOC® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), BOTOX®/BOTOX® COSMETIC (onabotulinumtoxinA), DYSPORT® (abobotulinumtoxinA), XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA), JEUVEAU® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), or DAXXIFY® (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

LETYBO dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including side effects from botulinum toxin products, including dry eye; breathing, swallowing, bleeding, or heart problems; plans to have surgery; weakness of forehead muscles, drooping eyelids; have had surgery on your face; are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using LETYBO with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your healthcare provider that you have received LETYBO in the past.

Especially tell your healthcare provider if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months or any in the past, and exactly which product you received (such as MYOBLOC®, BOTOX®/BOTOX® COSMETIC, DYSPORT®, XEOMIN®, JEUVEAU®, or DAXXIFY®). LETYBO may cause serious side effects, including allergic reactions (such as itching, rash, hives, wheezing, trouble breathing, or dizziness or feeling faint), heart problems (such as irregular heartbeat and heart attack), and eye problems (including dry eye, reduced blinking, and corneal problems). Tell your healthcare provider or get help right away if you experience a serious side effect. No serious side events of distant spread of toxin effect associated with dermatologic use of LETYBO have been reported in clinical studies at the dose of 20 Units for glabellar lines. The most common side effect of LETYBO was headache.

These are not all the possible side effects of LETYBO. For more information, see the full including Boxed Warning, and refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor. To report side effects associated with LETYBO, please call 1-877-390-2906. You may also report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 25 years, the company has built a presence in more than 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the U.S., Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

About BENEV® Company Inc.

BENEV®, established in California in 2000, is an FDA-registered drug manufacturer specializing in innovative medical devices and topical solutions for skin and hair, including its exosome products. With a fully integrated business model encompassing manufacturing, research and development, sales, and marketing, BENEV® is a trusted leader in the medical aesthetics market, emphasizing health, longevity, and beauty-related products in the U.S. and globally.

1 Data on file, Hugel, Inc. Based on total reported revenue 2016-2025.

©2026 Hugel Inc. Letybo is a registered trademark of Hugel Inc. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. US-LETI-2600026 07/2026

SOURCE Hugel