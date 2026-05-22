Hugel highlights global vision for K-aesthetics

- K-aesthetics is poised to shape the future of global medical beauty, says Hugel's President and Global CEO Carrie Strom

- Strom emphasizes aesthetics' role in boosting confidence and quality of life

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel, a leading global medical aesthetics company publicly traded in South Korea, reaffirmed its ambition to strengthen its leadership in the global aesthetics industry. The company said the Korean approach to aesthetics — centered on natural-looking results, balance, and rapid innovation — is setting new standards worldwide and supporting Hugel's international expansion.

Carrie Strom, President and Global CEO of Hugel, spoke at the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) held at The Shilla Seoul on May 21. One of Korea's largest global forums, the conference covers sectors including technology, medicine, politics, business, and culture and attracts approximately 3,500 attendees annually.

Amid growing global interest in the Korean aesthetics industry, Strom delivered a presentation titled "K-Aesthetics on the Global Stage: Leadership, Innovation, and the Next Chapter." She participated as the conference's sole speaker representing the medical aesthetics sector and as one of the featured female global business leaders.

"K-aesthetics is expanding its global influence through consumer-centric services and sophisticated treatment approaches," Strom said. "Going forward, it is expected to become a key force shaping the future of the global medical aesthetics industry. K-beauty has already become a major global trend, and K-aesthetics represents the next evolution of that movement. By combining in-office medical aesthetic procedures with multiple treatment modalities, K-aesthetics delivers natural, skin-first outcomes that increasingly resonate with consumers worldwide."

She also noted that consumer attitudes toward aesthetics have evolved since the pandemic. "Consumers are increasingly seeking ways to enhance their confidence and overall well-being," she said. "Aesthetics today is no longer just about appearance — it is increasingly connected to better quality of life and self-esteem. Our Phase III clinical trial on Letybo, demonstrated that botulinum toxin treatment can help alleviate the psychological burden associated with glabellar lines[1] while improving quality of life, a younger perceived age, and satisfaction with outcomes."

Hugel's global potential was a key reason she joined the company. "Hugel is the only Korean company to have entered all three major botulinum toxin markets — the U.S., China, and Europe," she said. "With a presence in more than 70 countries and strong manufacturing and R&D capabilities, Hugel has tremendous long-term growth potential. The company also benefits from being rooted in Korea, which has emerged as a global powerhouse in aesthetics and beauty."

Strom added that Hugel is not resting on its position as Korea's leading medical aesthetics company and is accelerating efforts to secure future growth drivers through continued innovation. The company has secured exclusive domestic distribution rights to extracellular matrix (ECM)-based products and global exclusive rights to human-derived collagen ingredients for aesthetic applications.

"Korea is often one of the first markets to signal next-generation aesthetics trends and evolving consumer behaviors, giving K-aesthetics companies a distinct competitive advantage globally," Strom concluded. "Building on these strengths, Hugel aims to help shape the future of the global medical aesthetics market."

[1] Cox, S. E., et al., LetibotulinumtoxinA Attenuates the Psychological Burden of Glabellar Lines and Is Associated With High Subject Satisfaction in Phase 3 Clinical Trials, Dermatologic Surgery Vol.50, No.6 (2024), pp.535-541. DOI:10.1097/DSS.0000000000004152.

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the US, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

Contact:

Jihyun Kim, Manager of the PR Team, Hugel

[email protected]

SOURCE Hugel