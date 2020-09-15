Huggies® and the National Diaper Bank Network Raise Awareness for Parents and Babies in Need During National Diaper Need Awareness Week

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark® and its North American Huggies® brand are asking consumers to join them during National Diaper Need Awareness Week, September 21 - 27, 2020, by taking action to help end diaper need in America.

Did you know 1 in 3 families suffer from diaper need? This means that 1 in 3 families struggle to have enough diapers to keep their baby clean, dry and healthy. Huggies is a proud founding sponsor of National Diaper Bank Network and donates millions of diapers to support families in need across the US. With Diaper Need Awareness week approaching, there is no greater time than now to learn how you can help too. For more than 40 years, Huggies Brand has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. (PRNewsfoto/Kimberly-Clark) National Diaper Bank Network Logo: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Kimberly-Clark Corporation)

Diaper need is the lack of a enough supply of diapers to help keep a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy, and it is a recognized public health issue that impacts the physical, mental, and economic well-being of U.S. children and families. Diaper need can result from poverty, unexpected life hardships, natural disasters, and so much more. Together with the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), Huggies is helping struggling families secure this basic need of clean, dry diapers for babies and toddlers.

Throughout the month of September, Huggies will donate* a case of diapers for every specially marked package purchased at Walmart, helping to ensure all babies have access to clean diapers and other basic necessities required for them to thrive and reach their full potential.

A nationwide study conducted by the NDBN and Huggies helped reveal the facts on diaper need in the U.S.:

One in three U.S. families reported experiencing diaper need.

Nearly three in five families experiencing diaper need reported missing work or school due to lack of access to clean diapers needed for childcare services.

Families reporting diaper need encompass a wide array of ages, racial groups and income levels. Of those in diaper need, 96 percent are under 45 years of age with the majority between 25 to 34 years of age.

Of those in need, two-in-five families said they stretch the use of diapers by keeping a child in the same diaper longer, which can increase a child's risk for skin irritation and other serious side effects.

"Diapers are a basic necessity for every baby and toddler," said Joanne Goldblum, CEO of the National Diaper Bank Network. "With the support of our founding sponsor Huggies, the National Diaper Bank Network and our member programs are changing lives of children and families by working to end diaper need. They also need immediate help to do what they do. Particularly because the COVID-19 crisis has caused an unprecedent number of families to turn to diaper banks for support."

With five million children in the U.S. aged three or younger living in poor or low-income families, National Diaper Need Awareness Week aims to draw attention to the issue of diaper need in the U.S. This week was created to provide individuals, organizations, communities, and elected officials the opportunity to engage in real talk and simple actions.

"Raising awareness for diaper need is more important than ever before given the COVID-19 crisis," said Robert Raines, Huggies North America general manager. "Huggies is dedicated to helping parents provide essentials needed to ensure all babies thrive and get the best care. 2020 will mark our biggest donation year to the NDBN in the brand's history through our #HelpingHugs campaign, and we look forward to continue to find more ways to help."

There are several ways to participate in National Diaper Need Awareness Week:

Host a physical or virtual diaper drive

Volunteer at a local diaper bank

Request proclamations from elected officials

Engage on social media or share posts from The National Diaper Bank Network by using and/or following the hashtags #EndDiaperNeed and #HelpingHugs

Make a monetary donation to the National Diaper Bank Network or support a local diaper bank in your community

Purchase a specially marked box of Huggies at Walmart during the month of September and Huggies will donate* a pack of diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network member diaper banks help families in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. To find a diaper bank near you, please visit the Member Directory at NationalDiaperBankNetwork.org.

About the National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families…including access to clean, dry diapers and other material goods. Founded in 2011 with the support of Huggies®, the network raises national awareness of diaper need (#DiaperNeed) and supports the development and expansion of diaper banks in communities throughout the country. Its active membership includes more than 200 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks located in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).

About the Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative everyday products, to diapers and wipes donations, to partnering with NICU nurses to develop diapers and wipes, Huggies promises to ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. For more information on Huggies, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, please visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

*For every specially marked HUGGIES brand diaper product purchased between 9/1/20 and 9/30/20, HUGGIES will donate a pack to the National Diaper Bank Network, up to five million diapers.

