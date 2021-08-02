Huggies® And Walgreens® Rally Support For Families Struggling With Diaper Need

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Huggies® and Walgreens are coming together in an effort to inspire local communities to help ensure families in need have access to clean diapers. One in three American families experience diaper need1, which is the lack of enough supply of diapers to help keep a baby or toddler's skin clean, dry and healthy. Diaper need is a public health issue that can result from poverty, unexpected life hardships, natural disasters, and so much more.

Now through August 31, Americans can make a difference for families experiencing diaper need. Huggies and Walgreens are partnering to donate a day's worth of diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network, up to one million diapers, for every pack of Huggies diapers purchased at Walgreens in store or at Walgreens.com as part of its HelpingHugs™ campaign2.

Huggies and Walgreens are also joining forces with The Everymom to host the first-ever #HuggiesStrollerSelfie Challenge – a virtual, self-led stroller run/walk (or even drive!) to a Walgreens store. Simply sharing a selfie during an August diaper run to Walgreens using #HuggiesStrollerSelfie on Instagram and tagging @theeverymom and @huggies will trigger a $1 donation up to $5,000 to the National Diaper Bank Network. That means more than 20,000 diapers and 3,000 babies diapered! With 78% of Americans living within five miles of a Walgreens store3, it only takes five miles to make a difference. This means diaper runs in August can make a big impact for vulnerable families across the country.

"We are excited and thankful to have Walgreens back us as a partner for the fifth year to help support families across America," said Robert Raines, Vice President of Marketing for Huggies North America. "HelpingHugs is such an important program for Huggies as it allows us to raise awareness for diaper need and help families in need across the United States."

To find out how to participate in the #HuggiesStrollerSelfie Challenge follow @theeverymom on Instagram. To learn more about Huggies, please visit our website, and follow us @Huggies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"At The Everymom, there's nothing that means more to us than being able to help other parents and families in our local communities," said Alaina Kaczmarski, co-founder of The Everygirl Media Group. "We are passionate about giving back, especially through initiatives like this with Huggies, to support families facing diaper need. We're looking forward to participating in the #HuggiesStrollerSelfie Challenge with our readers!"

Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network and has donated more than 270 million diapers since 2011.

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to develop a special diapers and wipes line for the most fragile babies, Huggies is dedicated to helping ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

[KMB-B]

1 Diaper Need and Its Impact on U.S. Families; Q37: If you currently struggle with providing or affording diapers for your child(ren), approximately how many diapers are you short of at the end of each month?

2 Between 8/1/21 and 8/31/21, for every one package of Huggies Diapers purchased, HUGGIES will donate one day's worth of diapers (7 diapers) to the National Diaper Bank Network (www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org), up to a maximum of 1,000,000 diapers.

3 Walgreens.com (https://news.walgreens.com/fact-sheets/frequently-asked-questions.htm)

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation