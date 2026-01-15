Huggies Donates 15 Million Diapers in 15 Days in Celebration of National Diaper Bank Network's 15th Anniversary

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huggies®, a Kimberly-Clark brand, is teaming up with the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) to deliver 15 million donated Huggies diapers in 15 days to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the national nonprofit. This milestone donation marks the beginning of a recently expanded partnership, where Huggies, the founding sponsor of NDBN, will donate a total of 75 million diapers to the network over 3 years.

National Diaper Bank Network Logo National Diaper Bank Network LA Food Bank receives shipment of Huggies Diapers.

NDBN-member diaper banks across the country serving children and families in 33 U.S. states and the District of Columbia will share in the largest single wave donation of diapers from Huggies during the 15-year relationship. This donation also solidifies Kimberly-Clark as the largest donor in National Diaper Bank Network history.

Since its launch in 2011, NDBN and Huggies have championed philanthropic, business, and government efforts to end diaper insecurity in the U.S. Together they have distributed more than 300 million donated diapers and wipes, helping the nearly 1 in 2 U.S. families with young children who struggle to afford diapers and other material basic needs* (*National Diaper Bank, The NDBN Diaper Check 2023, June 15, 2023).

In its 15 years of operation, NDBN has expanded its network to include more than 300 nonprofit basic needs banks, serving local communities throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Through this extensive network, Huggies and NDBN have worked together to provide families access to essential resources that support the health and well-being of babies and toddlers.

"Huggies is committed to supporting families through every stage of parenthood," said Andrea Zahumensky, President of North America Baby and Child Care at Kimberly-Clark. "We are honored to celebrate NDBN's 15 years of impact by extending our help to more families in need."

"From day one, Huggies, and its parent company Kimberly-Clark, have shared our goal of ensuring that babies have the diapers they require to be healthy and happy," said NDBN CEO and founder Joanne Samuel Goldblum. "Together we will distribute this much needed donation to high-need communities throughout the country."

Approximately 2 million of the donated diapers will be intentionally allocated to smaller NDBN-member banks, who also serve high-need communities, but are often unable to accept major product donations due to challenges related to logistics and warehouse capacity. By ensuring that these community-based nonprofits receive support, the donation will help strengthen programs that make a difference for families and communities who need it most.

Through the extension of this life-changing partnership, Huggies and the Kimberly-Clark Foundation are doubling down on their shared commitment to end diaper need and stand beside parents through one of life's most meaningful journeys.

Join the celebration: NDBN is calling for volunteers nationwide to help mark its 15th anniversary by donating to the national nonprofit and/or to NDBN-member diaper banks in their communities. A directory of local organizations is available here. More information is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org.

About Huggies Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide their babies with love, care, and reassurance. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to developing in partnership with NICU nurses to create special diapers and wipes for the most fragile babies, Huggies is dedicated to helping ensure that all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during, and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About the Kimberly-Clark Foundation

Established in 1952, the Kimberly-Clark Foundation is the charitable arm of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and is dedicated to supporting global causes that create lasting social change. Funded by the corporation, the foundation's primary focus is on social impact investments that help advance essential care for women and girls on their journeys through puberty and motherhood.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

About National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to strengthening the social fabric that unites communities by ensuring individuals, children, and families have the basic material necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN creates awareness, advances public policy, leads original research, and builds community to end diaper insecurity and period product insecurity in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and Bluesky (@diapernetwork.bsky.social).

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation