Huggies® Promotes Safe Sleep During Safe Sleep Awareness Month

The brand is giving away baby bodysuits to help educate caregivers on safe sleep best practices as recommended by experts

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October is Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) awareness month. To help spread awareness, the Kimberly-Clark U.S. Huggies® Brand is giving away baby bodysuits that serve as a physical reminder back is best when laying baby down for nap and at night.

Huggies Safe Sleep Body Suit "This Side Up" Huggies Safe Sleep Bodysuit "Turn Me Over" Huggies Safe Sleep Bodysuits, Available While Supplies Last

The National Institutes for Health shares the most effective action caregivers can take to reduce baby's risk of SIDS is to always place baby on their back to sleep1. The back position is the safest sleep position for all babies, including preterm and those with reflux, until they are one-year old1.

To keep this top of mind for caregivers of young children, Huggies and its partners at Huggies Babywear have created baby bodysuits that include the visual reminder of "This Side Up" printed on the front and "Turn Me Over" on the back. Caregivers can claim their free bodysuit at HuggiesWeGotYouBaby.com while supplies last.

"Huggies is dedicated to helping babies thrive," said Evan Scanzera, Huggies senior brand manager and dad of three. "Caring for an infant can be overwhelming and there's so much to learn. Having this visual reminder will help keep baby safe and educate caregivers on safe sleep best practices."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, SIDS is the leading cause of death in babies between one month and one year old in the United States, and about 2,500 infants die every year due to SIDS2.

To further spread awareness, baby bodysuits will also be given to newborns at select Huggies Hospital partners across the U.S. during the month of October.

For more information on safe sleep best practices and how to reduce the risk of SIDS, please visit the National Institutes of Health. For more information on Huggies, please visit Huggies.com or follow @Huggies on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

