Hugging Every Fun Thought! Haivivi Unveils the World's First AIGC Toy, BubblePal

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid advancement of AI technology, toys, one of humanity's greatest inventions driven by natural instincts, are now encountering new development opportunities.

BubblePal product image

On June 25th, emerging AI toy innovator Haivivi officially launched the world's first interactive talking toy based on AIGC technology—BubblePal. Leveraging its cutting-edge AI technology and deep insights into the children's market, Haivivi has created a groundbreaking smart toy that can engage in natural conversations with children and provide emotional companionship, attracting widespread attention in the field.

BubblePal features a bubble-shaped design that is compact and exquisite. Interaction is simple—just press the surface's spherical silicone to engage in conversation. It uses a USB-C charging port, ensuring an impressive 4-hour battery life. The adjustable silicone strap allows it to fit almost any plush toy, making the toy "speak." Innovative bionic memory technology enables it to continuously learn and adapt through interactions with children, truly achieving "the more you talk to it, the more it understands you." Priced at $89, BubblePal is now available on Haivivi' s official website.

Sparking Imagination and Curiosity

BubblePal, equipped with advanced AIGC technology, supports multi-character interactions and multilingual communication, always ready to respond to children's curious questions, fully stimulating their curiosity and imagination.

Targeted at children aged 3 to 12, BubblePal can "bring to life" their favorite toy characters through app settings. Additionally, BubblePal app offers many classic characters created by other users (such as Elsa, Peppa Pig, Bonnie, Teddy, Mickey, Buzz Lightyear, and more), each with highly authentic voices, backstories and personalities. Furthermore, it can provide personalized educational content tailored to the child's age and interests, fostering a love for learning.

Empowered by advanced large language model(LLM) technology, BubblePal enables children to co-create unique interactive stories. Unlike traditional story players that merely recite text, BubblePal's interactive storytelling mode requires the child to collaborate with it, allowing the story's plot and universe to be customized according to the child's preferences. This deep AI involvement transforms "storytelling" into a novel experience, subtly inspiring children's thinking and aiding the development of good habits and personalities during the co-creation process.

More Than a Toy, a Trusted Companion

Haivivi team revealed that BubblePal's design and development aimed not just at creating a smart AI toy but also at providing emotional companionship for children. They hope it offers emotional value and strength throughout children's growth.

American child psychologist and educator Erik Erikson mentioned in his theory of psychosocial development that children need interaction with those around them at each growth stage to resolve different psychological and social conflicts, fostering healthy personality development. Good companionship can help children build a sense of security, boost confidence, and enhance social skills and emotional development. In today's fast-paced society, working parents often struggle to provide continuous high-quality companionship due to their busy schedules. In such cases, AI interactive toys offer an innovative solution. Utilizing advanced LLM technology and emotion recognition algorithms, BubblePal can sense children's emotions and provide appropriate feedback and comfort. Through this constant companionship, BubblePal builds a deep emotional bond with children, offering support in learning challenges and everyday emotions.

Safety First

Safety is always the top priority for children's products. BubblePal is made of food-grade silicone, meeting the strict standards of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure absolute safety and skin-friendly during interaction with children. In terms of privacy, all conversation records are saved only with parental consent, and parents can access and delete their child's data anytime through BubblePal app. The product adheres to stringent data security standards, using advanced encryption and security protocols to protect all data transmissions from unauthorized access and leaks. The system undergoes regular security audits and updates to address the latest security threats.

Moreover, BubblePal app allows parents to track their child's growth reports and achievement badges. By monitoring conversations between their child and the device, parents can gain insights into their child's emotional state and intervene promptly in emergencies.

Industry leaders believe that with keen market insight, innovative product design, and leading AIGC technology, Haivivi's early entry into the AI toy market with BubblePal may give it a competitive edge, potentially driving disruptive changes in the children's toy market. As Haivivi continues to invest in technology, products, and children's IP, Haivivi could emerge as a rising star in AI toy industry.

