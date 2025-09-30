Hughes & Company Announces Successful Close of Second Private Equity Fund

Hughes Growth Equity Fund II, L.P. closes at $260 million – exceeding original target

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes & Company, a private equity firm focused on healthcare software and technology-enabled services companies, announced the closing of its second private equity fund, Hughes Growth Equity Fund II, L.P. (the "Fund" or "Fund II"), at its hard cap of $260 million, exceeding its original target of $200 million.

"We are deeply grateful for the confidence shown by our existing investors and our new partners who joined Fund II," said Travis Hughes, Managing Partner and Founder. "With their commitment comes a great responsibility to be thoughtful stewards of capital. For the last 15 years, we've been singularly focused on helping grow companies that improve our healthcare system. We are only scratching the surface with respect to the need and opportunity, and we are committed to our investors and portfolio leadership teams to continue building valuable companies that lower cost and improve efficiency within healthcare."

The Hughes & Company investment team is comprised of healthcare industry experts, operators, and thought leaders, who have demonstrated an ability to create substantial value.

"To keep delivering strong results, we need to invest in more than just companies; we need to invest in our team and culture," said Naile Kovuk, Managing Partner. "We've expanded our capabilities and will continue to deepen our bench so we can partner even more effectively with management teams as we aim to create lasting value."

Founded in 2010, Hughes & Company has built a successful track record investing in healthcare software and technology-enabled services companies. The firm's first fund, Hughes Growth Equity Fund I, L.P. closed in 2021 at $116 million and backed multiple growth-stage companies, including its most recent exit, Azara Healthcare, a population health management software provider, which was sold to Insight Partners in late 2024.

Hughes & Company recently made its first investment from Fund II in a merger of Curvo and BroadJump, which together offer a unified spend management and analytics platform for hospitals and health systems. The newly combined organization delivers a powerful suite of tools designed to reduce costs, increase sourcing efficiency, and improve outcomes.

About Hughes & Company. Hughes & Company is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in software and technology-enabled services within the healthcare sector. The firm aims to partner with companies to drive growth and innovation, pairing strategic guidance and capital to scale solutions that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

For More Information:

John Gonda

616-309-4888

[email protected]

SOURCE Hughes & Company