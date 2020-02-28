Hughes and TELECOMM to Power Community Wi-Fi Hotspots in Thousands of Mexican Villages

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that it will deploy Hughes Express Wi-Fi Hotspots powered by Facebook Connectivity's Express Wi-Fi platform, in as many as 4,000 rural communities in Mexico in collaboration with Telecomunicaciones de México (TELECOMM), a decentralized body under the Mexico Secretariat of Communications and Transportation. TELECOMM works to make telecommunications services available through programs and infrastructure from the Mexican government and third parties, ensuring coverage, quality, and affordability for citizens throughout Mexico.

The first Hughes Express Wi-Fi hotspot under this initiative was installed by TELECOMM in the town of General Sandino, where there was previously no high-speed Internet. Home to approximately 300 residents, the town is a two-hour drive from Tuxtla Gutierrez, the capital of Chiapas State in the southern region of Mexico. With Hughes Express Wi-Fi, the community of 70 households now enjoys all the social, economic and educational benefits of broadband Internet access.

"This is the first time I have been able to enjoy a video call with another person," said Mr. Valdemar Zea Sanchez, a citizen from the General Sandino town. "Now I can communicate with my son and friends when they are away – a benefit to our community to help us get in touch with our relatives in an easier and less expensive way."

"We are excited to provide under our contract with Hughes the installation and maintenance of the Hughes Express Wi-Fi solution in rural communities nationwide," Sergio Viñals Padilla, Director General at TELECOMM. "Hughes satellite Internet will enable more Mexicans to enjoy transformation and social inclusion for the wellness of the population, as defined in the Federal Government Connectivity Program and Social Coverage Program."

"The agreement with TELECOMM to deploy Hughes Express Wi-Fi hotspots at thousands of rural locations reflects the power of the solution to make affordable Internet access available quickly to help connect the unconnected," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, senior vice president and general manager, International Division at Hughes. "We look forward to working together with TELECOMM to connect more communities in Mexico with this turnkey, satellite broadband service."

Hughes Express Wi-Fi makes affordable, high-speed Internet access available to people in rural communities at prices as low as 10 pesos (50 cents USD) per hour. The solution leverages the Hughes JUPITER System, the next generation VSAT platform designed and optimized for broadband services, using Ka-band capacity from the JUPITER 2 (EchoStar XIX) High-Throughput Satellite to deliver Internet service to the locations that were selected from the Federal Government Connectivity Program and Social Coverage Program. At each site, Facebook Connectivity's Express Wi-Fi platform enables local managers to operate the system and make Wi-Fi available on handheld and laptop devices.

In Mexico, Hughes offers several ways for consumers to connect to the Internet. Hughes recently launched HughesNet®, its subscription-based, high-speed satellite Internet service for residential and small business users, across the country. Hughes equipment is used for Community Wi-Fi Hotspot solutions throughout Mexico and can be readily deployed virtually anywhere within the satellite footprint, including areas unserved or underserved by wireline or wireless infrastructure.

About Facebook Connectivity

Connectivity is at the heart of Facebook's mission to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Critical to this mission is high-quality internet access, which gives people a voice and creates opportunities to share knowledge that can strengthen local communities and global economies. Facebook Connectivity works closely with partners including mobile network operators, equipment manufacturers and more to develop programs and technologies—including Express WiFi , Magma , and Terragraph —that increase the availability, affordability and awareness of high-quality internet access, bringing more people online to a faster internet. To learn more, visit: https://connectivity.fb.com.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2020 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

