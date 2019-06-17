Hughes Earns No. 2 Ranking among Carrier Managed SD-WAN Providers based on U.S. Market Share

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), a leading provider of managed network services under its HughesON brand, announced today that it earned a top spot on the 2018 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN LEADERBOARD by Vertical Systems Group, an industry-leading insights firm with over 30 years of independent research experience. Rankings are based on the percent of installed Carrier Managed SD-WAN customer sites in the U.S. as of year-end 2018, with Hughes having the second-highest showing.

"Hughes has earned its high ranking on our first ever U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN LEADERBOARD," said Rick Malone, Principal, Vertical Systems Group. "Many of their customers have very large, widely dispersed networks, with which Hughes has proven to be adept at delivering large scale, complex and resilient SD-WAN services."

"We are pleased to be recognized by Vertical Systems Group for our world-class HughesON Managed SD-WAN solution," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president of North America Sales and Marketing, Hughes. "This recognition reflects our commitment across our portfolio of managed services to going the extra mile to build, manage, secure and optimize the networks and technologies that enable our customers to meet their business goals."

Hughes counts thousands of deployed SD-WAN sites among the nearly half million enterprise sites it manages for customers worldwide.

