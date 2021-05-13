Hughes Environmental Awarded as New NCPA Vendor

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) members can now purchase Hughes Environmental Industrial Building Services through the cooperative. Hughes specializes in providing environmental cleaning services to healthcare facilities, long-term living facilities, K-12 education facilities, higher education facilities, government entities, and industrial facilities.

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. There are over 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors that are eligible to utilize NCPS's cooperative purchasing contracts. To learn more about becoming a member visit www.ncpa.us.

President of Hughes Environmental, Chuck Cooper remarked, "We are excited to add Hughes Environmental, as well as sister company Safenetix, all under the LSS Life Safety Services® umbrella, to the NCPA purchasing cooperative. As an approved NCPA vendor, we look forward to bringing our years of knowledge in the environmental cleaning services arena to customers nationwide at negotiated rates. In addition to offering best-in-class solutions to today's facilities problems, we can no help facilities across the country, not only ensure their facilities are safer with Hughes' offerings, but also help them realize true cost savings."

Hughes Environmental is an industrial and environmental cleaning specialist based out of Louisville, Kentucky. Through its national client base and focus on using the safest, most efficient methods, Hughes Environmental has grown to be the premier choice for industrial and commercial cleaning. The staff is comprised of multiple NADCA Certified "Air System Cleaning Specialists", American Indoor Air Quality "Certified Mold Remediators", "Certified Indoor Environmentalist", and HAZMAT/Emergency trained professionals. To learn more about Hughes Environmental, please visit www.HughesEnv.com.

