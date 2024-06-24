Hughes Holden Foundation Gift to Columbia University to Fund Research into the use of A.I. to improve Mental Healthcare for ALL

** Leveraging latest AI technologies with evidence-based behavioral research to empower non-experts to screen high-risk targets within the most vulnerable communities in the USA **

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hughes Holden Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting initiatives that improve mental healthcare to marginalized and underserved communities in the U.S., is proud to announce a significant gift to Columbia University.

This contribution will support groundbreaking work at Columbia University's Fu Foundation School of Engineering & Applied Sciences ('Columbia Engineering') in two key areas ('Research Program'):

i) Applied Research into the design and development of multimodal AI-based screening tools or use by non-experts for early detection of and intervention in high-risk cases.

ii) Applied Research into the psychological impact of loss of mobility in geriatric communities and targeted care.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play an important role in the early detection and triage of higher risk mental health cases, especially among vulnerable populations such as adolescent, immigrant and geriatric communities, so precious limited professional services can be directed to those who need them most.

The funding will provide fellowships for graduate students at Columbia Engineering working with a multi-disciplinary team of faculty, graduate researchers and undergraduates under the stewardship of Dean Shih-Fu Chang and Professor of Biomedical Engineering X. Edward Guo. The Research Program will combine the latest evidence-based behavioral research and methodologies with advanced machine learning, generative AI models and biomedical expertise to develop multimodal decision-support systems so less-qualified clinicians, social workers and counselors in target communities can act as advocates and case managers for early intervention.

Dr. Peter Holden and Mr. Tony Hughes, who established the Foundation in 2023, made the following joint announcement about the gift and selecting Columbia University for this important work:

"While there is much research around the scientific aspect of behavioral health, there is a dearth of practical, in-field solutions which can be used at scale by those best positioned in communities to help with early detection and intervention. We chose Columbia Engineering because of its multidisciplinary, pragmatic approach to designing solutions which can be implemented in the real world for maximum impact"

Shih-Fu Chang, Dean of Columbia Engineering, thanked the Foundation for its support:

"We are extremely grateful for the generosity shown by the Hughes Holden Foundation in bestowing this gift on Columbia. With our shared values of using advanced technology in the service of social goods like physical and mental health, this partnership underscores the critical need for research to support new and innovative methods for improving people's lives."

Columbia University's Department of Biomedical Engineering is also active in the field of ageing and geriatric applied research and the impact of reduced mobility on well-being with a particular focus on osteoporosis. This Department is developing solutions to combat not only the physical and biological aspect of osteoporosis but also, with funding from the Hughes Holden Foundation, its psychological and behavioral impact on mental health and resilience. Very often mobility cases are handled by general practitioners or orthopaedic specialists with little mental health awareness. The Research Program will also explore the efficacy of using AI-driven decision support tools in these situations to screen higher risk candidates early on and refer to behavioral healthcare specialists.

About the Hughes Holden Foundation: The Hughes Holden Foundation is a non-profit organization with registered offices in Stamford, CT, dedicated to improving mental health awareness, psychiatric education and targeted treatment, with a specific focus on those in most need – the marginalized and underserved communities in the USA. Founded by tech entrepreneurs Mr. Tony Hughes and Dr. Peter Holden, the Foundation reflects their deep connection and personal commitment towards democratizing quality mental healthcare for all.

