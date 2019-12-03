Hughes JUPITER System Selected by Speedcast to Power Community Wi-Fi Hotspots across the Philippines

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that Speedcast, a trusted provider of remote communications and IT solutions, has chosen the Hughes JUPITER™ System to power Community Wi-Fi Hotspots across the Philippines. The operator will employ a JUPITER gateway and 3,000 satellite terminals to establish Internet access in public places across the island nation. The award is part of the Pipol Konek Free Public Internet Access Program implemented by the Department of Information and Communications (DICT) with support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Pipol Konek provides Wi-Fi in public places such as parks, plazas, libraries, government offices, schools, universities, hospitals, airports and health clinics.

Stephane Palomba, vice president of Global Cellular Services and regional vice president, Asia, at Speedcast, said, "We are proud of the trust that the DICT and UNDP have placed in Speedcast and Hughes to provide best-in-class Community Wi-Fi Hotspot services throughout the Philippines. The JUPITER System will enable us to deliver Internet access today, and to lay the foundation for meeting the increasing broadband demand in the Philippines going forward."

"We are delighted to expand our relationship with Speedcast, whose selection of our JUPITER System further validates it as the de facto industry standard platform for satellite broadband services," said Dan Losada, vice president, International Division, Hughes. "It's been proven on 6 continents to deliver the high performance and efficiency Speedcast needs to power a compelling experience for all users of the public Internet access program in the Philippines."

Supporting more than 32,000 Community Wi-Fi Hotspots around the world, the industry-leading Hughes JUPITER System is the world's most widely deployed satellite broadband platform, currently serving more than 1.4 million subscribers across the Americas. With DVB-S2X technology, JUPITER delivers more than 300 Mbps of TCP throughput per terminal and has been deployed by leading operators on both conventional and High-Throughput Satellites (HTS). Ideal for Community Wi-Fi Hotspot applications with many concurrent connections, JUPITER terminals support 16,000 simultaneous sessions, and with built-in fraud protection which locks in the Wi-Fi access point to the modem.

For more information about the JUPITER System, please visit: https://www.hughes.com/technologies/broadband-satellite-systems/jupiter-system

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hughes.com

