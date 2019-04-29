Hughes Launches High-Speed Satellite Internet Service in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced the launch of HughesNet®, its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service for consumers and businesses, in Chile. Operating over the Hughes 63 West High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) payload, HughesNet reaches more than 98 percent of homes throughout Chile, including areas unserved or underserved by terrestrial providers. According to published figures on fixed Internet connections from the Subsecretaria de Telecomunicaciones (SUBTEL) in Chile, it is estimated that nearly half of Chilean households either have no broadband Internet access or their service is slower than 5 Mbps.

"We are proud to help connect the unconnected in Chile with our signature high-speed satellite Internet service," said Pradman Kaul, president of Hughes. "This follows the successful launch of HughesNet in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru – bringing people throughout the Americas the social, economic and educational benefits of the connected experience."

To date, more than 1.3 million consumer and business subscribers in the Americas enjoy the many benefits of high-speed Internet access with HughesNet. Service plans offered in Chile come with built-in Wi-Fi and include speeds of up to 50 Mbps download and 5 Mbps upload.

"With the commencement of HughesNet in Chile, we continue our strategy to expand Internet access across the Americas with attractive pricing plans and fast, reliable service," said Vinod Shukla, senior vice president, International at Hughes. "Now, more Chileans can do more online, including web browsing, email, shopping, social media and downloading music and video."

HughesNet is powered by the latest generation of the Hughes JUPITER™ System, which employs the DVB-S2X standard for highly efficient use of satellite bandwidth. The world's most widely deployed satellite broadband platform, the JUPITER System supports applications such as Community Wi-Fi Hotspots, cellular backhaul and in-flight connectivity services, in addition to broadband Internet access.

For more information about HughesNet in Chile, please visit: http://www.hughesnet.cl/

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

