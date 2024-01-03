Hughes Named a Strong Performer in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Managed Network Services

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 3, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for Managed Network Services. To be named a Strong Performer, Hughes met or exceeded the market average for Overall Experience in Gartner Peer Insights reviews.

"In today's world, technology leaders increasingly rely on peer recommendations for solutions," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, enterprise division, Hughes. "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' research offers verified, first-hand reviews that assist in the evaluation of managed network service providers. We aim to exceed our customers' expectations by streamlining IT operations, lowering business risk, and increasing reliability."

Gartner Voice of the Customer for Managed Network Services rates vendors for Overall Experience, User Interest and Adoption. The report synthesizes reviews on Gartner Peer Insights to provide prospective enterprise customers with additional perspectives and understanding to help facilitate the buying process.

The Reviews Speak for Themselves
Customers have praised Hughes solutions through verified ratings and reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, including:

  • "Hughes has first class customer service and service management. Very happy with the partnership and services available to our company." - Infrastructure Administrator in the Retail industry [read full review]
  • "Hughes took very good care of us. The automatic 4G back up, the flexibility to bring our own broadband, and included maintenance, made this an easy choice for my dealers. Hughes Networks is the only MNSP I recommend for my stations." - Relationship Manager in the Energy and Utilities industry [read full review]
  • "With a demanding portfolio and need to be super-efficient, I needed a fast and reliable Network system that could provide efficiency and super-fast satellite internet speed and broadband systems and terminals." - Multinational Account Manager in the Insurance [except health] industry [read full review]

In addition to the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer recognition, Hughes was also recently recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services. Please find the licensed report here.

For more information about the HughesON™ suite of managed network services, visit https://www.hughes.com/what-we-offer/managed-network-services

About Hughes
Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on X and LinkedIn. 

