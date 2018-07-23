Hughes Named to Top 10 of Fortune Magazine's 2018 Change the World List

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), an EchoStar company, today announced it has been named to the 2018 Fortune Change the World List, a ranking of the top companies that make a positive social impact as part of their core business strategy. Fortune selected Hughes for the company's efforts to connect people, businesses and communities: bridging the digital divide and contributing to disaster preparedness and recovery.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Fortune magazine among such prestigious companies in the 2018 Change the World List," said Pradman Kaul, president of Hughes. "It is a testament to our dedicated and innovative people and the work they do every day, all around the world, providing reliable and resilient connectivity to businesses, governments and communities."

Today, enterprises, governments, service providers, and consumers on six continents depend on Hughes technologies and services. Hughes invented the VSAT (satellite communications system), making satellite networks affordable for businesses, and pioneered residential high-speed satellite Internet service, helping to close the digital divide for those outside the reach of terrestrial Internet access.

As cited by Fortune, Hughes technology enables communications during times of disaster, such as when Hurricane Maria erased 2,400 miles of transmission lines in Puerto Rico, and Hughes deployed over 1,500 VSATs to connect residents, hospitals and first responders. Hughes now stands as the number-one global VSAT provider and operator of the world's largest satellite Internet service.

Fortune evaluated and identified the top companies based on four criteria: measurable social impact, the business result in terms of profitability and contribution to shareholder value, degree of innovation, and corporate integration.

To learn more and to see the full Fortune Change the World List, please visit: http://fortune.com/change-the-world/.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.2 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON® managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ : SATS ), a premier global provider of satellite operations.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ : SATS ) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

