Hughes Network Systems and COMSovereign's Virtual NetCom Announce New SatCell Connect Partnership for RAID™ 4G/LTE Backpack Solution

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, today announced that its Virtual NetCom (VNC) business unit has entered into a reseller agreement with Hughes Network Systems LLC ("Hughes"), a division of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS). The new agreement is for the integration and resale of VNC's man-portable RAID 4G/LTE (Rapid Access Independent Deployable) tactical and emergency communication solution into Hughes' SatCell Connect service.

VNC's RAID combines the key elements of an LTE broadband communications network into a secure, highly portable system using the latest technological advancements such as network function virtualization, cloud native services and orchestration. RAID powers the LTE network portion of the SatCell Connect service, which is a novel, rapidly-deployable wireless communication solution that is integrated seamlessly with Hughes' satellite backhaul.

SatCell Connect delivers the same features and functionally as commercial mobile wireless networks while uniquely being self-contained and portable for deployment to areas where existing communication networks have been damaged or are non-existent. As a self-contained and rapidly deployable communications system, SatCell Connect is ideal for emergency response events, temporary remote work environments, Military/Government operations and to provide cost-effective wireless access in unserved or underserved rural areas.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Hughes in support of their SatCell Connect service, which leverages the power of our RAID system to quickly provide vital 4G/LTE communications capabilities in nearly any location in a matter of minutes," said John Legters, President of Virtual NetCom. "Whether it is 4G/LTE today, or 5G later this year, products like RAID are helping us to deliver fully-featured wireless communications capabilities to users wherever it is needed without reliance on expensive and complicated network infrastructures."

Dr. Dustin McIntire, CTO of COMSovereign commented, "The ability to provide customers with secure wireless connectivity in a matter of minutes in response to emergencies or in locations where existing commercial services are unreliable or unavailable, demonstrates the power of VNC's RAID technology. When combined with Hughes' SatCell Connect satellite backhaul providing ubiquitous global connectivity, the power of 4G and 5G communications is available anywhere on the planet. Innovative wireless access products like RAID are just one example of how COMSovereign is working to help customers of all kinds benefit from the ability to quickly connect to the world."

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

