Hughes Pittman & Gupton, LLP Partner Adam Buchanan Joins alliantgroup Strategic Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup is excited to announce that Adam E. Buchanan, a partner at North Carolina accounting firm Hughes Pittman & Gupton, LLP, has joined the firm's Strategic Advisory Board.

Buchanan has more than 19 years of experience in the field of public accounting, and has experience working with clients in a wide range of industries including biomedical and pharmaceutical, software and technology development, manufacturing and distribution, renewable energy, and venture funds.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining a team with such an incredible track record of helping U.S. businesses not only become educated on government incentives but take advantage of these incentives to elevate their standing in their given industry. I'm looking forward to using my years of tax experience in order to help alliantgroup continue their mission of helping their clients succeed," said Buchanan.

In his new role with alliantgroup, Buchanan will be using his experience working with owner-managed and closely held businesses of varying sizes and in dozens of industries for the strategic benefit of alliantgroup's clients and CPA partners.

"Adam has worked with companies at every stage of growth and has seen firsthand how powerful the government incentives we educate businesses on can be. I know that his knowledge and experience in the field will help take our clients to the next level, and that's why I'm just so thrilled to have him has a part of the alliantgroup family," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav.

alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 16,000 businesses claim more than $8 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information, visit alliantgroup and engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

