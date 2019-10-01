Hughes Receives 2019 Innovation Award for Industry-first Combined LTE and Satellite Router

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the world's leading provider of broadband satellite networks and services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Hughes HT2000L Multi-Path Terminal as winner of its 2019 TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award. The first of its kind in the industry, the HT2000L provides connectivity for both satellite and LTE services in a single hardware terminal; either operates as the primary network path or as back-up, with automatic failover switching between the two paths.

"The future of business is hyper-connected," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, North America Enterprise, Hughes. "Virtually all distributed enterprises – such as quick service restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations – span urban, suburban and remote locations that all require secure, reliable and scalable Internet connections. The HT2000L meets that need with a single, plug-and-play device that delivers broadband speeds as either a satellite modem, an LTE modem or both."

"The TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award recognizes the best and the most unique products and services that this industry has to offer. Hughes has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of the IP communications industry through its HT2000L," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Congratulations to the entire team at Hughes for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of IP communications."

"Hughes is honored to be recognized for this innovation in multi-path networking and performance optimization technology," said Rasmussen. "Our commitment to going the extra mile to deliver value to our customers inspires us to innovate industry-defining solutions."

Hughes provides turnkey enterprise solutions for large distributed organizations and franchises in industries including retail, restaurant, retail petroleum and convenience, energy, government and more. HughesON Managed Services scale to support thousands of branch locations. To learn more about the HT2000L and other award-winning HughesON solutions, please visit the Hughes enterprise business website.

The 2019 TMC Labs Innovation Award winners will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine's online news portal.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com . Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

