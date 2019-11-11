Hughes Showcases Industry-Leading JUPITER™ System at AfricaCom

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC, (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that it welcomes AfricaCom 2019 attendees representing service providers, governments and enterprises to meet with its executives during November 12 to 14 and learn about the many competitive advantages of its industry-leading JUPITER platform—and why operators on six continents have successfully deployed it to power a wide range of services across more than 40 satellites. The meetings will be held in room #1.52 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to the November 2019 VSAT and Broadband Satellite Markets report from Northern Sky Research, Hughes continues to lead the industry by a wide margin, having shipped at least 65% of VSATs globally in 2018 – more than five times the volume of its nearest competitor.

"Hughes has been supplying satellite ground systems to telecom service providers in Africa for over 30 years," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, senior vice president and general manager, International Division, Hughes. "We value our partners across the region who have chosen the JUPITER System to power connectivity that changes lives for the better every day."

The JUPITER System has been deployed by leading Ka-band High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) operators including Yahsat, on its Al Yah 2 and Al Yah 3 satellites; Eutelsat, for its upcoming KONNECT new-generation HTS; and Avanti on its HYLAS satellite network. Recently, premier African operators including Algerie Telecom, Botswana Telcom, InterSAT, and Yazmi have chosen the JUPITER System to deliver satellite services in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Each JUPITER System terminal enables fast packet processing rates supporting thousands of simultaneous TCP (Internet) sessions, making it ideal for a wide range of broadband solutions – from Internet access, to enterprise networks, to extending mobile network reach with satellite backhaul. Plus, JUPITER is 5G ready, supporting implementations that enable operators to enhance the user experience while conserving bandwidth.

