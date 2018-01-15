Hughes Systique and Hughes Network Systems launch industry leading WiFi Analytics Solution at NRF Big Show

"When we sat down with HNS to understand market pain points, we talked with many retailers. We asked them what were their biggest needs and key business objectives that a WiFi Analytics solution should provide. The answer was clear, retailers want to get deeper insights into shopping behavior so as to be able to translate those insights into actionable outcomes," said Ajay Gupta, Sr. VP at HSC. "We knew we needed to not just collect the data, but also interpret it to a level where it helps answer business questions and then give an easy-to-use interface that allows store leaders to visualize the data and make real-time decisions."



Sampath Ramaswami, Sr. Director, Enterprise Solutions at HNS said, "The combination of the cloud based analytics and visualization solution provided by HSC and the centralized, managed services from Hughes gives retail leaders the ability to run their business based on reliable and easily visualized data. Offered as part of HughesON Managed Solutions, which provides a tightly integrated solution encompassing SD-WAN, WiFi, Security, and VoIP Services, Hughes believes that this combination will lead retailers into the next phase of high quality, customer experiences and success.



About Hughes Systique:



Hughes Systique (HSC), part of the EchoStar group of companies is a cutting edge technology solutions company with an extensive list of customers ranging from Fortune 50 to innovative startups across the world.



HSC focuses on solutions around verticals such as IoT, Wireless, Multimedia, Machine Learning, Connected Car and Customer Experience. In Retail Technology, HSC leverages its many years of experience around Internet of Things (IoT) and combines it with its advanced data analytics insights to offer predictive and prescriptive analytics to customers looking to understand their customers better as well as for advanced scenarios such as fraud detection, anomaly analysis and more. Some of the technologies developed by HSC include machine learning powered smart rack systems for product identification and inventory tracking, face recognition powered kiosk checkouts, creating new 'style looks' for consumer clothing based on fashion trends and purchases and image analytics for customer demographic segmentation.



