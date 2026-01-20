Hughes Tool Company Appoints Mark Rickell as President of Global Sales to Ignite Worldwide Expansion of the eMpower™ Retail-Ready Golf Car Energy Platform

Veteran Global Golf Industry and Mobility Sales Executive with $1B+ Revenue Leadership Joins Hughes to Accelerate Commercialization of Breakthrough Movement-Driven Energy Technology

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today at the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, Hughes Tool Company (HTC) has appointed Mark Rickell as President of Global Sales, marking a major commercial milestone as the company accelerates global deployment of its eMpower™ Retail-Ready Golf Car Energy Platform. The PGA Show, held January 20–23 at the Orange County Convention Center, is the golf industry's largest global business summit.

Most recently at Club Car, Rickell brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in global mobility, small wheeled vehicle markets across the commercial, and industrial markets, with a proven track record of building and scaling international sales organizations, launching new platforms, and developing high-performance dealer and distributor ecosystems worldwide.

Throughout his career, Rickell has worked closely with enterprise customers, OEM partners, engineering teams, and global distributors to introduce innovative products, expand market share, and strengthen international commercial operations. His experience spans golf, hospitality, government, industrial, and enterprise applications, making him uniquely qualified to lead Hughes' next phase of growth.

"Mark is one of the most respected commercial leaders in mobility and industrial markets," said Anthony Macaluso, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Hughes Tool Company. "Building and scaling global sales organizations requires credibility, trust, and execution. That's exactly what Mark brings to Hughes. His leadership will significantly accelerate our commercial roadmap as eMpower™ moves into broader market adoption."

Macaluso added: "We've spent years refining eMpower™—our patented, movement-driven, software-defined energy platform. Bringing Mark into Hughes at this stage positions us to move faster, engage customers more effectively, and expand into new verticals with confidence."

"Hughes has created something truly groundbreaking with eMpower™," said Mark Rickell. "This technology addresses power challenges that traditional systems cannot—mobility, resilience, independence, and scalability. The demand across industries for reliable, deployable energy solutions is clear, and the timing is right."

Rickell continued: "I'm excited to join Hughes Tool Company and help accelerate global adoption, expand strategic partnerships, and deliver measurable value to customers worldwide."

In his new position*, Rickell will:

Lead global sales strategy, channel development, and distributor expansion

Accelerate adoption of eMpower™ across golf, automotive, logistics, residential energy, industrial operations, and critical infrastructure

Expand enterprise and OEM partnerships across all Hughes Tool Company verticals

Support defense-aligned commercial programs requiring mission-critical reliability

Scale HTC's commercial footprint through global distribution channels

The Hughes eMpower™ platform represents a fundamental shift in how energy is generated, delivered, and managed. By converting movement into stable, software-defined power, eMpower™ enables deployment without reliance on fixed infrastructure, fuel supply, or grid connectivity. The platform scales from mobile applications to large industrial and enterprise environments, addressing critical energy needs in real-world operating conditions.

Designed to be infrastructure-agnostic, eMpower™ integrates with vehicles, equipment fleets, logistics assets, mobile platforms, and standalone systems. Its patented architecture combines mechanical energy capture, intelligent power management, and advanced software controls to deliver clean, reliable power on demand—unlocking energy where and when it's needed most.

ABOUT HUGHES TOOL COMPANY

Hughes Tool Company is redefining how the world generates and deploys power. Through its patented eMpower™ platform, Hughes delivers sustainable, movement-driven, software-defined energy solutions that operate independently of traditional infrastructure. The company's scalable ecosystem supports applications across mobility, industrial operations, logistics, residential energy, and defense environments. Learn more at www.hughestoolcompany.com

SOURCE Hughes Tool Company