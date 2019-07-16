Hughes Wins NASPO Contract to Provide Internet Solutions for Participating States

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced it has been awarded a NASPO (National Association of State Procurement Officials) ValuePoint contract to deliver HughesNet® for Business to state agencies and eligible political subdivisions. Under the agreement, Hughes will provide its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service, HughesNet, to state and local government offices and facilities, including police and fire stations, park offices, schools and libraries, and environmental monitoring stations in participating states.

"Today, the Internet is essential for every kind of organization, including local government agencies that provide fundamental services to citizens in all corners of the states – including places unserved or underserved by terrestrial fixed or wireless access," said Tony Bardo, assistant vice president of government solutions at Hughes. "Connecting state offices and locations to the Internet with high quality satellite broadband—available nationwide— enables a more responsive and agile government for everyone."

With download speeds of 25 Mbps available from coast to coast, HughesNet has been ranked first by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in its Measuring Broadband America report among all Internet service providers (ISPs) nationwide –including cable, fiber, satellite and DSL providers— in meeting or exceeding advertised download speeds.

Twenty-two states have indicated their intent to participate in the contract. Hughes is the only satellite Internet provider on the NASPO ValuePoint contract and was selected to deliver services under Award Category 4: Alternative Wireless Transport Options. To view the specific services from Hughes that are available on the contract, visit https://www.naspovaluepoint.org/portfolio/wireless-voice-data/hughes-network-systems/

For more information on Hughes government solutions, visit http://government.hughes.com/

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC