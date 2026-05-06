Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics, a leading provider of orthopedic care in Middle Tennessee, announces the opening of a state-of-the-art medical office building in Lebanon

The Lebanon community has long benefited from the expertise of board-certified orthopedic physicians specializing in various orthopedic procedures, including joint replacements and spine surgery. This expansion aims to enhance orthopedic services for the Lebanon and surrounding communities.

LEBANON, Tenn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics will expand its orthopedic services in Lebanon with a new state-of-the-art medical office building at 115 Willard Hagan Drive. The facility will include 32 patient rooms, nearly double the number at the former location. The increase will allow for shorter wait times which will help patients return to their daily schedules more quickly. In addition to on-site imaging and bracing services, the physical therapy and hand therapy teams will continue to deliver the highest level of care, providing comprehensive musculoskeletal treatment conveniently under one roof. Additionally, the newly built surgery center next door will allow patients to undergo outpatient procedures without traveling far.

Lee Pearce, Chief Operating Officer of Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics, echoed the excitement of all the orthopedic surgeons about the expansion, stating they are committed to providing world-class orthopedic services to patients in Lebanon and surrounding communities, which has been the cornerstone of Hughston Clinic's success for over 77 years.

The Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics physicians serving Lebanon are Dr. Jonathan Cornelius, Dr. William Melton, Dr. Shawn Mountain, Dr. Jennifer O'Donnell, and Dr. Lucas Richie.

"We are excited to open our new practice location in Lebanon. This project has been years in the making due to diligently planning each aspect of the patient's experience to ensure we provide the best possible care for each person. This new office will integrate state-of-the-art technology to complement the world-class care our patients can expect from us," says Dr. Jonathan Cornelius, orthopedic surgeon and President of Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics.

About Hughston Clinic: Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics provides world-class musculoskeletal care across eight locations in Middle Tennessee, including Hendersonville, Hermitage, Lebanon, Smyrna, and Springfield. Its team of 16 physicians treats a range of orthopedic conditions and injuries affecting the foot, ankle, knee, hip, hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and spine. With an in-house MRI facility and skilled rehabilitation team, Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics delivers comprehensive, patient-focused care.

For more information, visit tn.hughston.com.

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SOURCE Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics