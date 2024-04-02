Hugimals World and the Joyful Heart Foundation Launch Limited Edition Weighted "Heart To Hug Pillow"

This April, in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Joyful Heart Foundation is partnering with award-winning wellness brand Hugimals World to bring a healing touch to a household staple.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Joyful Heart Foundation, a non-profit founded by actor, director, producer, and advocate Mariska Hargitay focused on helping survivors of sexual abuse and violence heal, and Hugimals World, the award-winning wellness brand that helped popularize weighted plush for adults as well as kids, announced today the launch of their co-designed limited edition five-pound weighted pillow: The Heart to Hug Pillow . The April launch is in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Heart to Hug Pillow is a first-of-its-kind substantially weighted, heart-shaped plush pillow designed to harness the naturally calming effects of Deep Touch Pressure and help people experiencing stress and anxiety feel comforted when they hold it. Deep Touch Pressure Therapy — regularly used by psychologists and occupational therapists — stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system's "rest and digest" response, and can help people feel more present, grounded, and safe in the moment.

"At Joyful Heart, we transform the way our society responds to those of us who have experienced harm," said Joyful Heart Foundation founder Mariska Hargitay. "One response — which we're fortunately in charge of and can practice ourselves — is self-care. I use my Heart to Hug Pillow — and have shared them with family and friends — for that very reason: they're a way of responding to our own needs, on our own terms. The idea is simple but profound, both scientific and intuitive. Gentle weighted pressure helps soothe the mind, body and heart. It's a gift of healing touch, for ourselves and others, while we work to make a more compassionate world."

Infusing a classic throw pillow with the research-backed stress-relieving benefits of Deep Touch Pressure and an emotionally resonant heart shape, Hugimals World and the Joyful Heart Foundation have created a stress-relieving wellness tool that's more portable, meaningful, and emotionally supportive than a weighted blanket. The Heart to Hug Pillow ($44) comes in two mood-boosting colors: Peaceful Pink and Fearless Red.

"I've been so moved by the work the Joyful Heart Foundation team has done to bring strength and hope to survivors, and am proud to partner with them on a product as emotionally and physically comforting as The Heart to Hug Pillow," said Hugimals World Founder Marina Khidekel.

Hugimals World launched in 2022 with Hugimals, the TikTok-viral line of stress-relieving weighted stuffed animals that have been named to TIME's Best Inventions and Parents magazine's Best Toys. The Heart to Hug Pillow is Hugimals World's next step in expanding its line of stylish weighted comfort items into the home wellness category, one calming hug at a time. Learn more: @ hugimals

The Joyful Heart Foundation's Heartshop showcases products designed by companies with a commitment to supporting survivors and raising awareness about sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. All of the items in the Heartshop are sold by the Joyful Heart Foundation's product partners with a percentage of each sale donated to Joyful Heart. Hugimals World will donate 10% of each sale to the Joyful Heart Foundation. Learn more: @ thetjhf @ therealmariskahargitay

The Heart to Hug Pillow not only comforts on demand, but it also makes a meaningful gift to share with loved ones. It's a gift that says, "I'm thinking of you. You're not alone. You'll get through this. You are loved."

The Heart to Hug Pillow collection is exclusively available at www.hugimalsworld.com/collections/heart-to-hug-pillows and www.joyfulheartfoundation.org/heartshop .

About Hugimals World

Hugimals World makes award-winning, stylish weighted comfort items for people of all ages, with the mission of healing the world's stress with the research-backed calming benefits of Deep Touch Pressure. The company was founded by health & wellness journalist and editor Marina Khidekel (previously chief content officer at Thrive Global and editor at Glamour, Women's Health and Cosmopolitan) on a journey to relieve her nighttime anxiety. To learn more, visit hugimalsworld.com

About The Joyful Heart Foundation

The mission of the Joyful Heart Foundation is to transform society's response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, support survivors' healing, and end this violence forever. The foundation's goal is not only to help survivors reclaim lives of hope, possibility and joy, but to build a better, more just, more compassionate world. To learn more, visit joyfulheartfoundation.org

