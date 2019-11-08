HUGO BOSS to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 13 November 2019

METZINGEN, Germany, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HUGO BOSS (OTCQX: BOSSY) based in Metzingen, and focused on developing and selling high-quality fashion as well as accessories in the womenswear and menswear segments under the BOSS and HUGO brands, today announced that Senior Investor Relations Manager Frank Böhme will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 13/14. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 13, 2019 TIME: 11:00 AM ET LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Nov19dbVIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS AG is a premium fashion company, headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. The Group manufactures and markets high quality clothing and accessories for men and women under the brands of BOSS and HUGO. It employs around 14,700 employees. In 2018, the company generated sales of EUR 2.8 billion. The Group's portfolio consists of classic yet modern tailoring, elegant evening wear, casualwear, shoes and accessories as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles and writing instruments.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE dbVIC - Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Conference

