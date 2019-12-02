HUGO BOSS to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 5th

METZINGEN, Germany, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HUGO BOSS (OTCQX: BOSSY), based in Metzingen, focused on developing and selling high-quality fashion as well as accessories in the womenswear and menswear segments under the BOSS and HUGO brands, today announced that Frank Böhme, Senior Investor Relations Manager, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 5th.

DATE: Thursday, December 5th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/120519VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS AG is a premium fashion company, headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. The Group manufactures and markets high quality clothing and accessories for men and women under the brands of BOSS and HUGO. It employs around 14,700 employees. In 2018, the company generated sales of EUR 2.8 billion. The Group's portfolio consists of classic yet modern tailoring, elegant evening wear, casualwear, shoes and accessories as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles and writing instruments.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

HUGO BOSS

Frank Böhme

Senior Investor Relation Manager

+49 7123 94 87581

Frank_Boehme@hugoboss.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

